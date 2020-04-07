Catholic school staff furloughed during pandemic

As businesses continue to take a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic schools in the area have resorted to furloughs.
“Beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020, we have to furlough certain school and parish employees,” Lila Ridgell Hofmeister, principal of St. Michael’s School, said in a letter home to parents on Thursday.
“As you know, tuition does not cover the full cost to educate your child(ren). We are exploring all available avenues to cover the tuition gap, but we are greatly impacted by a loss of revenue from the necessary cancellation of many of the activities that help to supplement tuition (ex. fundraisers, Mass donations),” Heather Francisco, principal of Father Andrew White School, said in a letter sent to parents the same day.
Francisco added that the before- and after-care programs are not generating revenue and they had to furlough certain school employees.
Businesses have suffered from the novel coronavirus, as some have been deemed nonessential and others have seen less business since Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) order to stay at home as much as possible. As a result, unemployment has skyrocketed in the state and elsewhere across the nation.
Maryland’s department of labor announced last week that during the week of March 15, over 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed. That number doubled the following week when they received over 84,000 new claims. The department received more claims in March than they did in all of 2019.
St. Mary’s had 1,129 people file for unemployment during the week of March 22, Calvert had 1,200 and Charles had 1,725.
Bill Ryan, the secretary for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Washington, told The Enterprise that all schools under the archdiocese are under strain.
“Our pastors and principals are really looking at some of the positions that are in our schools that are no longer offering a service such as the hot lunch program and after care,” he said. “Those positions and hours would be cut.”
Ryan added that over time, based on how long the school closures last, they will look at other positions to possibly cut or limit their work days. He said the teachers are still engaged and conducting distance learning.
“Our furloughed employees will be entitled to seek unemployment compensation made available through the emergency federal financial assistance program that is part of the recently enacted CARES Act. Health, dental and vision (HDV) benefits would continue under our existing plans,” Hofmeister wrote in her letter.
Ryan said staff are able to apply for unemployment at the state and federal level, and later added local parishes could apply for payroll loans that could eliminate furloughs.
Hofmeister said the school is only at the beginning of a long process of transformation with “many issues to address and problems we need to resolve.”
Southern Maryland Catholic school principals this week did not return requests for comment or referred requests to the archdiocese.
Other private schools outside the Archdiocese have avoided furloughs, at least so far.
Betsy Haley, director of communications and marketing at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, said all staff are receiving pay and working remotely. And Anne Kerley, the school’s office manager of The King’s Christian Academy in Callaway, said they are also able to pay their employees.
“That is one thing we feel very blessed to do,” Kerley told The Enterprise this week. “Our board and administrator thinks it’s important to support our faculty and staff.”
She said they started online teaching last week and it’s going really well.
