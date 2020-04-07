CCPS implements new pick-up protocols

In order to make picking up instructional packets easier at distribution sites, Charles County Public Schools is asking parents to follow a few protocols:
• Parents must stay in their vehicle throughout the entire process.
• If possible, parents should wear a mask and gloves.
• Parents must physically pick packets up from the table; staff will not hand them off. The process might change if it is windy.
• Help prevent delays by avoiding long discussions with staff; use the AskCCPS tab at ccboe.com for specific questions.
• Those on foot (walkers) without vehicles should look for a “walker” table; there will be a separate table preventing parents from walking up to staff.
• High school parents need to know what specific classes their child is taking for faster service. This includes the specific courses in the core areas (English, math, social studies and science). Bring a report card, have your child in your vehicle, or have ParentVue on your screen to quickly identify which packets are needed.
There are 11 distribution sites. The 11 distribution sites operate 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following schools:
• Henry E. Lackey High School.
• Maurice J. McDonough High School.
• St. Charles High School.
• Westlake High School.
• Milton M. Somers Middle School.
• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
• Indian Head Elementary School.
• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.
• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
• J.C. Parks Elementary School.
• J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
In order to streamline service, each site has specific entry and exit directions for meal and packet distribution.
All schools
• Parents are asked to follow the traffic patterns and directions of staff.
• Parents are respectfully asked to have patience and understanding.
Henry E. Lackey High
• Follow the coned-off traffic pattern.
Maurice J. McDonough High
• For packet pick-up only: parents must enter the bus parking lot from the gym/tennis court side of the building (pickup will occur along the curb).
• For meal distribution: parents must enter on the access road (pickup will occur outside the front office entrance).
Milton M. Somers Middle
• All parents must enter via Willow Lane only; cars will not be permitted to come via Oak Avenue.
J.P. Ryon Elementary
• Staff will distribute instructional packets from the staff lot using a line-up process.
• No left turns will be permitted.
• The packet distribution and meal distribution lines will be separate.
St. Charles High
• For packet pick-up only: parents must enter St. Linus Drive and travel to the tennis court/bus parking lot (pickup will occur along the curb).
• For meal distribution: parents must enter St. Linus Drive and travel around to the gym parking lot (pickup will occur along the curb in front of the gym).
Westlake High
• For packet pickup only: parents must enter through the Smallwood Drive entrance.
• For meal distribution: parents must enter the bus parking lot (pickup will occur along the curb).
No specific traffic instructions – follow directions from staff:
• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
• Indian Head Elementary School.
• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.
• J.C. Parks Elementary School.