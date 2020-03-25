CDC says 'no' to clearing encampments during coronavirus outbreak

People living in outdoor homeless encampments should not be evicted during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus unless they can be moved to individual housing units, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday.
Living outside for prolonged periods of time has long been associated with greater health risks. But the recommendations posted on the CDC’s website said the short-term impact of clearing the tents and temporary structures would likely increase the risk of spreading the virus because people would scatter to other parts of the community.
The CDC also recommended that people living in encampments set up at least 12 feet away from each other and that governments make sure that stocked restrooms with running water that allow people to wash their hands with soap are always available nearby.
The recommendations are very similar to those made by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty Thursday.
The 30-year-old legal organization focuses on ending and preventing homelessness. The organization’s legal director said implementation of the recommendations will save lives.
“Not just the lives of the people who are experiencing homelessness directly. It’s for all of us,” Eric Tars said. “Every hospital bed that isn’t being occupied by someone who is experiencing homelessness is a bed that is available for your brother, your mother, your sister. We really are in this together.”
Tars is also calling on Congress to incorporate emergency housing into the coronavirus relief bill being debated in the Senate.
He said federal dollars to help hotels, motels and cruise companies hurt by the pandemic should be tied to requirements that those companies provide housing to people who have nowhere else to go.
“If our public dollars are going to help their companies, then they need to be using those dollars to benefit the public and not just their own bottom lines,” Tars said.
The definition of encampments can differ by city, but they generally are a cluster of tents or other temporary structures where homeless people live outside. The makeshift homes are often found on sidewalks, vacant land or in underpasses.
They can be home to as few as three but sometimes more than 100 homeless people.
Cities often clear these encampments for public health and safety reasons. An ongoing federal study looking at Chicago, San Jose and two other cities has found those cities have used encampment clearings to try to convince often-reluctant residents to move to a shelter or find permanent housing.
The principal investigator thinks the approach is effective but said the CDC recommendations are “perfectly sensible.”
Almost 570,000 people sleep on the streets or in emergency shelters on a given night in the U.S. An estimated 1.6 million Americans experience at least one night of homelessness each year.