Charitable trust awards county grants to 26 nonprofits

A second round of grants under the Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund is now being distributed to nonprofit organizations in Charles County experiencing unusual financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic. In making the announcement, the Charles County Charitable Trust said that a total of $120,050 is being allocated among 26 organizations that met the qualification requirements.
The first round, completed by May 4, used up $100,000 made available by the County Commissioners, who added another $100,000 on finding that the amount fell far short of the applications that came in. For the second round, the Trust was able to increase the total with $20,050, including a $5,000 grant from WesBanco and donations from local residents.
The largest grant was for $10,000, for only one nonprofit, and the smallest for $950, also for one nonprofit. The average amount was $4,617.
“Every way you look at it, this project is a winner for everyone involved,” Vivian Mills, the trust’s executive director, said in a press release. “It means practical help for hard-working nonprofits caught in a financial bind meeting needs created by the Covid-19 crisis, and in turn it means practical help for residents of the community caught without essential resources.”
Many nonprofits will face challenges over the long haul figuring out how to return to normal levels of funding —let alone building up their charitable income — while having to adjust to new ways of working, according to Mills in the press release. At the same time, no one can be sure yet about a spike in COVID-19 cases later on in the year.
Given this uncertainty, the Trust encourages a community-wide response to its special online donations program, which can be found on its website: www.charlesnonprofits.org. Donations can be earmarked for COVID-19 relief or entrusted to the Trust’s discretion. In either case, the proceeds will be used to benefit the work of the county’s nonprofit sector.
In order to qualify for an award under the Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund, nonprofits had to show IRS-conferred status as 501c3 charitable organizations and show that they provide services to Charles County residents. They also needed to describe how they are meeting community needs in connection with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the extent that it is affecting their financial and human resources.
Additional information is available from the Trust at info@charlesnonprofits.org, 301-934-3700, or www.charlesnonprofits. Its offices at 9375 Chesapeake St. in La Plata remain closed to the public in line with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Grants were awarded for numerous reasons ranging from personal protection equipment and other equipment to eventually reopen offices to those in need to extra food and supplies for the increased need in the community.
The grantee organizations were: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, $8,000; Cerenity, $7,000; Charles County Children’s Aid Society, $5,000; Charles County HARC, $6,000; Charles County Literacy Council, $950; Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation, $6,900; Christmas in April Charles County (Rebuilding Together), $5,000; Center for Abused Persons, $4,000; Faith Temple Baptist Church of Charles County, $1,000; Generations, $3,000; Health Partners, $7,500; KidsSTREAM, $3,500; Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation, $5,000; Mattawoman Creek Art Center, $1,000; Our Place Waldorf, $5,000; Port Tobacco Players, $5,000; Sagepoint Senior Services Foundation, $5,000; Salvation Army, $6,000; Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, $5,000; Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, $2,000; Spring Dell Center, $10,000; The Arc Southern Maryland, $4,500; The Catherine Foundation of Maryland, $4,700; The College of Southern Maryland Foundation, $2,500; Tri-County Youth Services Bureau, $4,000; and United Way of Charles County, $2,500.