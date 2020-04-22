Charity in Mechanicsville sends out 50,000 cards to cheer up sick children

Sometimes, it only takes one smile to brighten an entire day.
That’s the lead of a story written in 2016 not long after two sisters from Mechanicsville started sending hand-drawn postcards to children in hospitals. Ashley Williams, who was 12 at the time, and Alex Williams, who was just 9, started in 2015 and by early the following year had formed the nonprofit Sending Smiles with the help of their mother and other family members.
The sisters, now ages 17 and 15, have since facilitated the delivery of more than 50,000 of the mostly humorous, hand-drawn postcards to bring smiles to sick children.
“We reached our goal within five years,” Jessie Williams, their mother, said in a phone interview on Monday. In fact, as of Monday, the family had sent 53,656 cards. Earlier this year they were gearing up for a big celebration, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on most things social; still, they had special T-shirts printed to mark the accomplishment and have other plans in the works.
Through the organization’s website, a school class or other group can request a package of the pre-printed Sending Smiles cards. Requests still come in almost daily for as few as five cards to several hundred at a time. Children, or adults, decorate the cards and then send them back for the Williams family to disperse to children with cancer or other illnesses at hospitals, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Kennedy Krieger Institute and the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House at John’s Hopkins. The children are often in dire need of a smile, as are their family members.
There are also a handful of personal requests from families for the cards to be sent directly, often after folks see something on social media or through family members.
Both of the girls’ parents work for St. Mary’s public schools — Jessie Williams as a speech pathologist and Kinnon Williams as a welding teacher at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center.
Jessie Williams said that while it’s tough for organized groups like Girl Scouts or school classes to receive and illustrate the cards right now due to restrictions put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus, families can still request sets of cards, which will be delivered right to a person’s home to decorate. All of this at-home time could offer a good opportunity for people to participate in Sending Smiles, she said.
“We get packages every day” of decorated cards, from just about every state in the country, she said.
Ashley, who’s a senior at Chopticon High School, is gearing up for college in the fall. She plans to pass the baton to her younger sister, who will take over more duties, especially those associated with the group’s superheroes and princesses team. For several years, the older sister has dressed up with some of her high school friends to visit with sick children at Ronald McDonald House. Now it’ll be Alex’s turn to be Super Girl, their mother said.
“The cards were Alex’s original idea, and then Ashley’s idea was the princess/superhero team,” Jessie Williams said. “Together they have created the most amazing charity.”
Over the years, the nonprofit has grown to become its own community, with help from schools, scouting groups, sports teams and many others, including support from the Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team, GoDaddy.com, AuPair in America, Villanova University, University of North Carolina and others. In addition to children in hospitals, they’ve also started sending cards to nursing homes and veterans homes.
For more information, including how to donate or become a “smile maker” by decorating postcards, visit www.sendingsmiles2sis.com.
Libraries expand access to online magazines
Public library customers in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties can now access more than 3,200 free online versions of the most popular magazines through expanded offerings from digital media provider RBdigital. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association Inc.
The online platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and thousands more. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits. There are plenty of offerings for kids too, including titles like Highlights, National Geographic for Kids, American Girl and more.
Access to digital magazines and other downloadable materials is also available on the Collection of Southern Maryland’s Online Services, or COSMOS, website. To learn more, visit the St. Mary’s County Library at www.stmalib.org.
Pre-K and Head Start applications on hold
Maryland public schools’ Superintendent Karen Salmon last week announced that all state public schools will be closed through May 15. In the interest of public health and safety, the 2020-2021 prekindergarten/Head Start application is on hold and the process will be delayed. No other information related to this was announced.
Shop offering free meals to kids during pandemic
Sheetz is continuing to offer its Kidz Meal Bagz program, providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal Bagz will be available all-day at all Sheetz locations, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child and meals will be available daily while supplies last.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will continue to be available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites. Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle. For more information, email foodservices@smcps.org.
Taxes not due until July 15
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced Monday that taxpayer services call center agents will no longer be staffing the phone lines as of the close of business March 23. Taxpayers can still email tax questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. Response times may be affected as limited staff will be focused on processing tax returns and issuing refunds.
The federal government announced there would be a 90-day extension of the April 15 deadline for federal income tax payments, and Maryland followed suit. No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15. Taxpayers who take advantage of the federal extension to file their return will be automatically granted an extension on their Maryland tax filings.
Free call program will check in on seniors
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services recently announced a program through the Maryland Department of Aging called Maryland Senior Call Check, a free telephone service to check on older residents. This service will place an automated daily call to the participant at a regularly scheduled time. If the call is not picked up after three attempts, the service will call an alternate person on the senior citizen’s behalf to check in. If the alternate does not pick up or there is alternate, local authorities will be contacted to perform a wellness check.
For more information, call 1-866-50-CHECK (1-866-502-0560) or register online at www.aging.maryland.gov.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.
Resources available
The Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland offers a variety of resources and hosts events throughout the region. For more information, visit www.dsasmd.org.