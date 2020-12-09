Charles County commissioners voted Tuesday to prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the request of Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer.
Abney said she believed that further restrictions to outdoor gatherings are necessary and reasonable to curtail the current increased transmission of COVID-19. Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) Nov. 17 executive order gave local political subdivisions the authority to impose greater restrictions other than the order after consultation with the local health officer.
New restrictions state that social, community, recreational and leisure gatherings and events of more than 100 people are prohibited at all outdoor locations and venues. These include, but not limited to, parades, festivals, parks, outdoor sporting events, conventions, flea markets and fundraisers.
Any additional outdoor gatherings of over 100 people are prohibited under the new order. To any extent that Hogan's order permits a gathering of more than 100 people, such an order is further restricted by the county and such gatherings would be in direct violation of the order.
Currently planned outdoor gatherings that consist of more than 100 people must be revised to meet the limit, postponed until the limit is lifted or canceled. The order comes on the back of the highest COVID-19 positivity percentage in the county since May, with 8.13% for the week of Nov. 30.
The county saw 344 new COVID-19 cases in the week of Nov. 30, the highest number of cases in a week since data was initially tracked in March. Abney said that the county, state and nation are still dealing with the new cases caused by previously discouraged travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.