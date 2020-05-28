Charles commissioners agree to follow state on reopening

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday that outdoor restaurant dining, outdoor pools, drive-in movie theaters, and youth sports and day camps will be allowed to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, as Maryland graduates from the first stage of its COVID-19 recovery plan.
At a special meeting Thursday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to enter the governor’s phase one recovery plan, aligning the county with Hogan’s “Roadmap to Recovery.” The county has a more limited opening beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will follow the state plan later in the day.
“As announced, Charles County will begin reopening on this Friday, May 29,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said at the meeting. “We convened to allow the board to receive updated information from local experts and leaders. As we begin our stage one of reopening, the safety and well-being of residents continues to be [our] number one priority. We ensure [reopening the county] is in compliance with governors directives.”
Hogan said restaurants that open their outdoor seating Friday will be required to distance their customers, limit each table to six people at a time, use disposable menus or sanitize menus after each use, thoroughly clean seating areas, and have their staff wear face coverings during patron interactions.
County Attorney Wes Adams said on Thursday that social clubs, such as the Elks Lodge, will also be allowed outdoor dining areas. “They can deliver food and beverages to properly establish food service areas outside or in the outdoor areas,” he said.
Safety guidelines that are required include maintaining social distancing orders, properly sanitizing frequently contacted areas and enforcing face coverings to be worn for employees.
In a press release after the meeting, the county advised that “an online permit application for a temporary outside service area” would be available after at www.CharlesCountyMd.gov. “This application must be completed and returned prior to opening to the public,” the release stated.
Dr. Howard Haft, executive director at the Maryland Primary Care Program and head of the county’s pandemic response, said the establishments’ reopening will be subject to health and safety inspections, and are expected to follow best practices.
“Food establishments will be subject to typical inspections,” Haft said. “We caution the food service establishments — if they have been fully shut down — should do a complete inspection to make sure things are adequately running.”
Youth sports activities, the governor said, should focus on “individual skill building,” and must involve limited contact and sharing of equipment and gear.
Youth camps must conduct daily temperature checks of campers and staffers, and adhere to capacity restrictions of no more than 10 people in a group. Out-of-state campers are not allowed, Hogan said.
Outdoor pools will be allowed to open at 25% capacity and with adherence to social distancing guidelines and the implementation of sanitation measures. Pool-goers also will be required to sign in and out.
Haft said that for pools reopening, there are some guidelines in place such as limiting the number of people permitted there and maintaining social distancing. “Maintaining certain degrees of sanitization of the equipment at the pool and the pool itself [are required],” he told the commissioners.
As restaurants prepare to offer outdoor service Friday, Hogan encouraged local leaders to make decisions for their jurisdictions.
Hogan said local jurisdictions should “find ways to support” local businesses, such as closing streets and parking lots to expand restaurants’ outdoor dining areas to “help struggling restaurants survive” the pandemic.
“We love the idea of closing streets for outdoor seating,” Hogan said, referring to his coronavirus recovery team.
The governor’s latest lifting of certain virus-fueled limitations comes after the state has seen “another 14 days of continued encouraging trends” in infections, hospitalizations and critical care patients since it entered the first stage two weeks ago.
Hogan said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate peaked April 17 at 29.9% and it is now at 12.8%.
The state’s average daily death rate also dropped by more than 50% since its peak nearly a month ago on April 29.
The governor also noted the state’s total hospitalizations are down 22% since their peak on April 30, and down 17% in the last two weeks. The number of patients requiring intensive care has been on a “steady-level plateau” since April 29, Hogan said.
While Maryland is not yet ready to fully enter the second stage of its recovery, Hogan said he and his coronavirus recovery team were “encouraged” by the data and decided it would be appropriate for the state to ease into parts of its next reopening phase.
The governor said the second stage could begin as early as next week, though he acknowledged “there’s no exact date” set, and the rate at which the state moves will continue to depend on measurements of the virus’s spread and impact.
“At the end of the day, still adhering to the very important guidelines maintains itself as a priority,” Collins said at the meeting. “I don’t want in any way for it to be suggested that it relaxes those very important requirements.”
“If the citizens of Charles County are diligent, we will do quite well over those relaxed guidelines,” Haft said of phase one. “It is up to the citizens and business owners to do what they need to do to keep us all safe.”
A detailed opening plan for Charles County can be found at https://bit.ly/3emUmm6.
