Charles commissioners approve resuming indoor dining, other business openings

The Charles County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting today to consider additional reopening plans for stage two of Maryland’s “Roadmap to Recovery.” They voted unanimously to move forward with reopening limited indoor dining at restaurants, outdoor amusement activities and expanded capacity at outdoor pools in accordance with stage two of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order that becomes effective today at 5 p.m., according to a county press release
Additionally, they also approved the reopening of indoor fitness activities, malls and arcades, which is authorized beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19. All businesses must comply with the governor’s guidance and follow best practices, which are available online at open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness.
The following businesses and activities may reopen beginning at 5 p.m. today (June 12):
• Restaurants may offer indoor dining at 50% capacity with appropriate distancing measures and strict public health protocols in place.
• Outdoor amusements and rides, miniature golf and go-kart activities may resume.
• Outdoor pools may expand capacity to 50% capacity in accordance with safety protocols.
• Professional sports events, concerts, shows and community or cultural gatherings may resume, but may not include an audience or admission for the general public.
The following businesses may reopen beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19:
• Indoor gyms, martial arts, dance and other studio fitness activities may resume at 50% capacity with strict distancing, health and sanitation measures in place.
• Indoor recreational establishments including bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks and social and fraternal clubs may reopen at 50% capacity.
• Casinos, arcades and malls may reopen with strict safety protocols.
• School buildings may reopen for small groups with capacity limits.
• Childcare centers may reopen with a maximum capacity of 15 people per room.
• Outdoor high school sports may resume practice and training activities.
Charles County Commissioners previously initiated the county’s initial move to stage two, which allowed non-essential businesses and additional personal services to reopen beginning on June 5.
Before making these decisions, commissioners received briefings to gather data and other relevant information from County Attorney Wes Adams; Dr. Howard Haft, who handles the county’s response to COVID-19 for the Charles County Health Department; Director of the Department of Emergency Services Michelle Lilly; and Chair of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce Tom Blandford. After considering the feedback, legal advice and additional information from public health experts, they decided to move forward with the decision to approve additional reopening plans for stage two, according to the county press release.
“I remind all citizens that we are still dealing with a pandemic so the safest place for you is still at home,” Commissioners' President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in the release. “If you go out, please practice frequent hand washing, wear a face covering, and maintain safe social distancing. Additionally, if you have recently participated in a mass gathering, consider getting tested for COVID-19. Charles County offers convenient ways to get tested, including a drive-through testing at the VEIP station in Waldorf, and pharmacy testing.”