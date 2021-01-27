The Charles County commissioners on Jan. 12 voted to pass a resolution regarding the operations of tobacco, vape and hookah shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In effect, the regulations treat these shops the same as restaurants. The commissioners’ actions are meant to help clarify orders by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and articulate the restrictions, the approved resolution states.
County Attorney Wes Adams said there is a gap in Hogan’s Nov. 17 executive order regarding these types of shops, which the order doesn’t mention. Adams said they are “most closely akin to food service establishments.”
Dr. Dianna Abney, the county’s health officer, told commissioners that three of the health department’s six violation orders involved tobacco, vape or hookah shops, including one that was shut down by the department. The other three violations involved a food service facility, a hair salon and an auction facility.
The health department received “numerous complaints,” according to the approved resolution.
In an email, Abney said that Smoking Room 301 — a Waldorf cigar shop — was closed Nov. 25 for violations, noting the order was lifted Dec. 18.
In an email, Lisa Laschalt, the county’s environmental health director, said businesses generally have three days to comply with a notice of violation before enforcement actions are taken.
The most common kinds of violations include not social distancing, not providing 6 feet of spacing in seating areas between non-household groups, smoking while walking around facilities without a facial covering and improper or lack of use of a facial covering.
Some other requirements include maintaining 50% capacity, making sure patrons are seated at a table or bar, and sanitizing equipment, tables and furnishings between seatings.
The effective date of the Charles County order was Jan. 15.
