A Charles sheriff’s corporal who died of COVID-19 complications this week is the first police officer in the area to die from the virus, as the tri-county region’s law enforcement agencies say the virus has not led to any major outbreaks.
Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette, 51, who had worked at the agency since 1998, died in the early evening on Dec. 5, due to complications from virus, which had killed at least 212 people in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties as of Tuesday, according to the state health department.
Cadrette had started out in the patrol division, later moving to criminal investigations where he worked in financial crimes and the special victims unit before moving back to patrol and property management.
Charles sheriff’s spokesperson Diane Richardson said Cadrette was the first officer to die of the virus in Charles, and was not able to confirm how many cases there had been at the agency prior to press time.
In Calvert County, the sheriff’s office has had little exposure to the virus since Deputy Marty McCarroll was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator and into a medically-induced coma this spring, being released on Easter Sunday, spokesperson Kristen Leitch said.
Another Calvert deputy had been hospitalized some time ago with a positive COVID-19 test, but his hospitalization was due to pneumonia, she said.
She estimated that “less than 10” deputies in Calvert had tested positive this year, but could not provide specific numbers.
In addition, two “special deputies” assigned to security at the Calvert County Circuit Court recently tested positive for COVID-19, and have been in quarantine, a letter from Calvert Administrative Judge Mark Chandlee dated Dec. 1 stated.
In St. Mary’s, spokesperson Julie Yingling said there had been no hospitalizations or deaths for COVID-19 within the force.
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said as of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office had tested 377 employees, and only 12 had tested positive so far during the pandemic. Cameron said he had hired a nurse at the beginning of the pandemic to manage staff testing, and there has yet to be any major disruption in service due to the virus.
“Honestly, based on what I see nationwide, that’s pretty good,” Cameron said.
The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in Welcome, which is operated by the three sheriff’s offices, has had to close four times since the start of the pandemic, Cameron, who is the president of the police academy’s board of directors, said on Wednesday.
The first of those was a mandatory close which came with several lockdown orders in March. Later, after re-opening, two adjunct instructors tested positive, causing a two-week quarantine, and in the past month, the academy has closed twice due to recruits testing positive.
As a whole, seven recruits and three staff members at the academy tested positive, Cameron said.
Prior to the pandemic, the current class at the academy was set to graduate in October, the St. Mary’s sheriff said. Currently, the graduation date is unknown.
The three agencies are all taking similar approaches to prevent outbreaks behind bars, which have largely not happened so far in the region’s jails.
At the St. Mary’s Detention Center in Leonardtown, which was the first jail in the state to run a universal COVID-19 test through its population this spring, inmates are quarantined for two weeks upon entry, Yingling said, and are tested if they show symptoms or leave the facility. But the universal testing, which identified one case in the jail, was a one-off.
Leitch and Richardson described similar situations for the jails in Calvert and Charles, where inmates are quarantined upon intake and tested if they show symptoms.
