The Community Bank of the Chesapeake in Waldorf is adjusting protocol in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the bank is remaining open, measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the staff and community at large.
Christy Lombardi, executive vice president of the branch, said the branch is following orders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has a contingency plan in place.
“We have a pandemic plan and people who are monitoring from the CDC and local health agencies,” Lombardi said. “We are practicing social distancing in all [12] locations. We have some screening in place and are asking employees who are sick to stay home.”
As of now, Lombardi said that there has not been an increase in employee absenteeism. If there is an increase, the bank has a plan to move employees to other branches
“We are monitoring absenteeism on a daily basis,” Lombardi said. “We haven’t had any activity that is different than usual. If we have high levels of absenteeism, we can make changes to staff or move things around. We have all the plans and monitoring in place.”
James Burke, president of the branch, said the main priority at this time is to follow protocol in order to maintain the safety of employees and customers.
“We have a pandemic team ready and are monitoring the situation,” Burke said. “We will take guidance from the American Bankers Association on what we might need to do. We have the folks who clean our location do extra cleaning, especially around touch points.”
In the modern age of smartphones, credit cards and electronic banking, paper money — a relatively dirty substance — does not have as much of a physical demand and is touched much less frequently. Currency can also easily be exchanged electronically, and branch CEO William Pasenelli said that is a good thing.
“The use of cash has gone down quite a bit over time,” Pasenelli said. “It is much less like your grandfather’s bank that would have dozens of people waiting in line and people handing it out and touching it all the time.”
Burke, a former bank teller, remembers the days when cash was counted and exchanged by hand.
“The cash is fed into machines and counted there,” Burke said. “It is not like when I was a young teller and handled cash all the time.”
In a time of panic such as this, people may be expected to withdraw cash to feel safe and protected; however, Burke said that there is little chance of the branch running out of physical currency.
“We have actually seen an increase of folks putting money into the bank,” Burke said. “There is very little chance — especially with digital technology and working with the Federal Reserve — that the bank would run out of cash.”
Pasenelli said that in the event of the bank running low on assets, they could get more funds in a day if needed.
“We are monitoring cash all the time and have had no sign of a strain,” said Pasenelli confidently. “We are not concerned. We are very close to the Baltimore Federal Reserve, so we could get cash in a day if we needed it.”
The bank is prepared for the worst case — a closing — but in this event, they would go to a drive-thru only service.
“If we had a situation where a bank were to close, that would most likely only be because a staff is ill,” Pasenelli said. “We may eventually go to a drive-thru only service, but we expect they will all stay open for the duration of the pandemic.”
The long-term economic impact of the pandemic is the main focus of Pasenelli, and he said that he expects a quick recovery when the worry fades.
“It is extremely likely that our area will recover quickly,” Pasenelli said. “People are comparing it to 2008 in terms of economic damage. We are not in an area that is going to have reliance on services such as the defense department, health care and technology.”
Burke said the branch is willing and able to assist any clients that experience economic issues.
“Thus far, we stand ready to assist any of our clients that experience an economic issue,” Burke said reassuringly. “Our clients are handling it well, but some have needed help.”
