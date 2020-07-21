And then there were none.
Charles County earlier this week announced it would cancel its annual fair that was set for later this fall, following suit of Calvert, St. Mary's and other counties in the state.
The Maryland State Fair, held in Baltimore County and still currently set to open from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7, is now the last fair in the state to decide whether or not to proceed after organizers canceled the Charles event on Monday night.
“Obviously, we’re saddened because it’s one of those things people look forward to every year,” Charles County Fair president Glenn Belmore said. “Unfortunately, the board voted to cancel because of a lot of the COVID-19 issues that are out there. We have to look out for the health and safety of the people who are there and the people who work at the fair and the volunteers.”
The board met Monday night and the result was unanimous by more than 20 members in attendance to cancel the event.
“We were going to make our decision this month and we were basing our decisions on what changes [were] coming about,” said Belmore, who recently met with the health department to see if it would be feasible to hold the fair this fall. Belmore said they were monitoring to see if any changes would happen and things would be opening. However, after they received input from the health department, "the decision was made to cancel."
Belmore and his staff even thought of holding a virtual fair or just an agricultural exposition with limited touching, but those hopes were dashed as well.
“A lot of it looked as if it was workable, but with the amount of restrictions and what we would have to put in place as well as the reemergence of what we’re seeing with COVID drew us to one deciding factor: that health and public safety had to [be] taken into place,” Belmore said.
This would have been the 97th Charles County Fair and was scheduled to be held Sept. 17 to 21 in La Plata.
“Looking at the timelines, we knew there was a period of time where we had to make a decision and move forward in a limited manner or not have the fair at all,” said Belmore, who added members of the Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles and Anne Arundel fair boards met a few weeks ago to discuss options. “I think a lot of the information that was received from both the other counties and our carnival ride operator had some concerns as well. As it was, the risks were just too high.”
The last time the Charles County Fair was canceled was one year during World War II.
Belmore, who said last year’s fair drew about 45,000 visitors, said the economic impact will be tough to swallow.
“The fair is our biggest generator of funds, and as such this is our one big time of the year where we get money to pay for fireworks, for all the activities all year long,” Belmore said of the fair, which is operated by the nonprofit fair board. “It’s a definite big impact for us. But next year we’re looking at making it bigger and better when it’s safe for all of us to get together again.”