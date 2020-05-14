Charles County Charitable Trust launches emergency relief fund

A community-wide appeal is underway to raise emergency funds for nonprofits fighting the impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Launched by the Charles County Charitable Trust, the 2020 Community COVID-19 Relief Fund gives residents a way to support local organizations facing the strain of meeting unprecedented demands, according to a trust press release.
According to Swynice Hawkins, the trust’s president, the money collected will go to nonprofit groups serving Charles County residents. She said that such groups offer meaningful help to some of the most vulnerable members of the community. The needs range from food, shelter and personal care items all the way to guidance in managing self-distancing, dealing with loss of work, handling child care problems and the inability to get medical and dental help.
Contributions can be made online at www.charlesnonprofits.org or by sending a check or money order to the trust at 9375 Chesapeake Street, Suite 225, La Plata, MD 20646.
Vivian Mills, the trust's executive director, said in the press release that nonprofit organizations are quick to respond when it comes to a community crisis. The crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, however, quickly began to threaten their capacity to meet the demands. Much of this, she said, was due to the sudden arrival of the crisis and its proportions. It meant having to use up funds that otherwise might have lasted over months of normal services. Meanwhile, bringing in replacement funds was not easy, especially given the ban on gatherings. Several organizations, she said, were unable to hold fundraisers, a common approach in the nonprofit community to building budget capacity.
She added that many nonprofit groups have little in the way of reserve funds that can be applied to suddenly emerging needs. A study of the local nonprofit sector published by the Trust in 2018 revealed that for the majority the demand for services outruns the available resources.
The special relief fund will function as a companion to funds already provided by the Charles County Board of Commissioners. That program, administered by the trust, has been broken up into two separate rounds. Mills said that the first round, now completed, resulted in a total of over $300,000 in applications, three times more than was available. It is too early to know what the total request will be for the second round, but the trust expects a comparable result. Every penny of the $100,000 set aside for round two will go to nonprofits able to document the relief work they are involved in. The deadline for applications is May 20.
Throughout its work to build up the strength of the county’s nonprofits, the trust encourages use of partnerships. While partnering with a sister organization may not always be possible, Mills noted, it can magnify the outcomes when it takes place. A current example is the project to provide eight cabanas strategically located in the county where individual and families hit hard by the crisis can pick up groceries, toiletries and practical information about services. This works as a partnership among LifeStyles of Maryland, End Hunger in Charles County, the sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services.
Donations made to the trust are tax deductible in accordance with federal and state tax regulations. The trust calls attention to a provision of the recently passed CARES Act, which allows for a special $300 tax break for contributions to qualified organizations. Recognized by IRS as a 501c3 charitable organization, the trust qualifies. Details about this special provision are available at various online sources.
For additional information, contact the trust at 301-934-3700 or info@charlesnonprofits.org.