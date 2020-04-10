Charles County Charitable Trust launching grant initiative

The Charles County Charitable Trust is launching two initiatives for aid and financial relief of nonprofit organizations during the pandemic.
An Emergency Relief fund, totaling $100,000 will be applied for, and dispersed, to nonprofit organizations in need of funding after a review and evaluation of their applications.
Vivian Mills, executive director for Charles County Charitable Trust, said the deadline for the application is April 22.
“There is an application process,” Mills said. “It is hard to predict at the moment [which ones will receive the grant.] We are just announcing the program. As soon as the applications come in, they will be subject to review.”
Mills told the Maryland Independent that the grant will dispense a maximum of $10,000 to any given organization.
“It is predictable that we will get applications for much smaller amounts,” Mills said. “There are quite a large amount of nonprofits in Charles County that are working hard to meet the needs imposed.”
Mills said there is a “somewhat large document” that sets the criteria used to make the judgements on which organizations the funds will be sent to. However, Mills said the current amount is not sufficient in relation to the number of nonprofits in Charles County.
“The Charles County commissioners have done a great job with taxpayers’ dollars to set up a relief program,” Mills said. “More dollars will be needed.”
Mills said there are other ways for nonprofit organizations to operate, not just through grants. Donations and fundraisers are another option. However, this is not an easy method for the accumulation of funds in the midst of the current state of affairs.
“You have to go out and fund raise,” Mills said. “If they are a membership organization, they rely on members’ dues to support them.”
Mills said the organizations that are in most need are the human services and mental health services.
“There are undoubtedly some that are more in need than others, there are quite a number,” Mills said. “Health or mental health services, food and shelter organizations and dental services. I can go down the list.”
Michael Bellis, executive director for United Way of Charles County, said the pandemic has “flipped the organization on its head.”
“No one plans for a global pandemic,” Bellis said. “A lot of nonprofits do contingency planning and disaster preparedness for hurricanes or tornadoes. This is nothing we saw in the cards.”
Bellis said recently the mission of the United Way of Charles County is to provide access to resources in communities that they are not readily available to.
“Our goal is to get access to resources in communities like Indian Head and Bryans Road that don’t have access to resources,” Bellis said. “We have been holding pop-ups for services like food distribution and HIV testing. Anyone can come and get services.”
Bellis said the mission of the company is to bring about positive change to people’s lives, and the company is in the process of “evolving.”
“An organization cannot be stagnant. We have to reimagine what our work is,” Bellis said. “Essential services are still delivering their services, but we are all concerned about raising the money. We are funded by members of the community but with unemployment it is hard to keep our doors open.”
Bellis told the Maryland Independent that the organization is going to be recovering “months from now.”
“We are thinking about the immediate need of Charles County, but also the recovery process,” Bellis said. “We are not just going to feel the impact today. We don’t know the timeframe, but we want to be prepared for the follow-up.”
Bellis said that although times are difficult, he wants to make sure the organization is capable of “adapting” its services.
“We want to make sure we are of the most service in these ever changing times,” Bellis said. “We sent a number of letters to the governor and sheriff’s office requesting non-evictions, that was confirmed. We also sent letters to utility companies encouraging them to halt disconnections. We are being as collaborative as possible.”
One nonprofit organization that is in dire need of assistance now is LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. LifeStyles primarily provides food, shelter and services for the homeless.
Sandy Washington, director of LifeStyles, said that her nonprofit is an essential business and, as a 24-hour facility, someone “always has to be there.”
“People don’t realize we need equipment to operate. We make sure our frontline staff is there,” Washington said. “We then have a second group of staff that doesn’t come in contact with the first group of staff.”
Washington told the Maryland Independent that she is very thankful for the staff she has on hand at the moment.
“Right now, by the grace of God, we have a group that is incredible,” Washington said. “We have a core group of volunteers. We have an incredible community, we are hanging on.”
She told the Maryland Independent that, dispersed over all of the Charles County nonprofits, $100,000 is nowhere near enough relief.
“While I am grateful these funds are out there, $100,000 in a situation where everyone is going after it is a drop in the bucket,” Washington said. “Do you know what I am spending on food, gloves, equipment and staffing to keep this going? I wish there were more because we are all competing.”
Washington said they are doing everything they can now including going to homeless encampments two or three times a week, providing food and providing supplies.
“Today alone, the line [to feed people] was so long we didn’t have enough food,” Washington said. “We anticipate providing at least 100 meals.”
The situation at the shelter is in dire need of assistance.
The group is doing everything it can in order to maintain the health, safety and well-being of all the individuals as well as keeping the living quarters clean.
“We are taking temperatures daily, all of our staff’s temperatures are being monitored,” Washington said. “We have taken so many precautions. We are providing laundry detergent to make sure they wash their beds three times a week. We are trying to make sure we stay clean.”
