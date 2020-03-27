Charles County churches alter operations

Charles County churches and clergy are finding unique ways to help their members stay connected spiritually in this time of nationwide panic.
The Rev. Larry Swink, pastor of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of La Plata, said the most difficult thing at this point is attending mass, since gatherings of 10 people or more is strictly prohibited.
“One thing I have been telling people is to use their homes as a means of getting closer to God with the family,” Swink said. “The father has a plan. I think it is about giving people optimism and hope.”
Swink ended on a high note by telling the Maryland Independent that after every Good Friday is an Easter Sunday.
The church, although not allowing more than 10 people in, is still doing all it can to remain in operation. Willam Wannall, a pastoral associate at the church, said the church is still open from 7 to 9 p.m. for a private prayer.
“We are doing self policing,” Wannall said. “If you come in and there is more than 10 people, we ask for you to come back. The priests are still hearing confessions; some outside, weather permitting.”
Although in-person services are suspended indefinitely, the church is posting its daily messages on YouTube and Facebook as well as on a podcast.
“We video daily Mass every morning at 8 a.m. at our school. We post that on our YouTube channel for everyone to watch,” Wannall said. “We are asking everyone to stay engaged on our Facebook page. There is a daily message. Not just from the church but to let them know what is going on in the state of Maryland.”
The Rev. Kate Heichler of the Christ Church of La Plata said the church will be closed until May 16 unless things ease up, but there are other ways to practice religion and stay informed.
“To go with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, everything is online. I am doing prayers at 8 o’clock every night,” Heichler said. “I am doing worship through Zoom. I want people to interact and see each other.”
Heichler said there are many opportunities to connect online and although the internet may disconnect us spiritually, at this time it may actually connect us.
“It is weird to say that the best way to connect spiritually is through the internet,” Heichler said. “God has not left us. In fact, we have an opportunity to understand and love God more fully.”
Heichler said that although there is a lot of adversity at the moment, operations must continue and we must be forced to try new things.
“We get locked into habits and new gifts come when we are forced to try new things,” Heichler said. “Doing things in a different way can actually open up our spirits in some ways.”
The church — although facing many restrictions — still has its food pantry open to those in need.
“We have been keeping our food panty open for the last few weeks,” Heichler said. “We have been having volunteers bring food out. As much as possible to take care of those most vulnerable.”
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD