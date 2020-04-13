Charles County commissioners to meet Tuesday for COVID-19 update

The Charles County Board of Commissioners announced a meeting for Tuesday, April 14.
The Charles county commissioners will be holding a public meeting virtually. The public will be able to watch this meeting on Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) which airs on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10 or at www.charlescountymd.gov. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Following a call to order and pledge of allegiance, the commissioners will hear from the Charles County Health Department on a novel coronavirus/COVID-19 update.