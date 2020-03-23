Charles County government buildings closed to the public

Charles County Government will close its buildings to the public effective Monday, March 23, until further notice. This action is being taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to make every effort to protect the public health and safety of residents and employees.
County services will continue to be provided online, and through mail and drop box options. Essential operations will continue, although in some cases limited staffing will result in reduced services. Many county employees are teleworking to ensure that programs and services are continued to every extent possible through the duration of this public health emergency.
Charles County Government is providing the public the following options for accessing services in these departments:
• The Treasury Division is accepting payments online, by telephone, mail or county drop box.
• The County’s Landfill is operating on reduced hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• The Tri-County Animal Shelter will handle reclaims, adoptions and rescues by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Appointments can be requested by emailing animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov. Pet license renewals have been granted amnesty for 30 days. Pet license order forms can be accessed online here. All other online information and services related to the Tri-County Animal Shelter are posted on the county’s website.
• The Department of Planning and Growth Management offers online service options and is responding to all phone calls and emails promptly.
• The Department of Public Works is open to telephone inquiries during business hours and accepts inquiries online through its web contact form.
• AlphaBEST childcare at Port Tobacco is only open to healthcare staff, first responders and public safety employees.
All closures and cancellations are online at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/operating-schedule.
The Charles County Department of Health has set up a call center to respond to inquiries from the public. Please call the department at 301-609-6717 if you have an urgent question or concern. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the latest updates on the Coronavirus, including how to protect yourself from it and what to do if you suspect you are infected, visit www.charlescountyhealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/.
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.