Charles County schools begins registration for kindergarten

Registration begins online this week for Charles County Public Schools students entering kindergarten at the start of the 2020-21 school year. State law requires students entering kindergarten to be 5 years old by Sept. 1 in the school year in which the child is registered. Parents can find out what school their child is zoned to attend by entering their home address in School Locator, a mapping system available at www.ccboe.com/index.php/school-locator.
Due to the school closure mandate in place, CCPS is currently closed through April 24. All kindergarten registrations for new families, as well as current CCPS families, must be completed through the online registration system. The system is available at www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration. Parents in need of support with registering can email olrsupport@ccboe.com for assistance.
Parents with students already enrolled in CCPS can register another child using an active ParentVue account. Parents new to CCPS must first create a ParentVue account to register online using a valid email address by going to md-ccps-psv.edupoint.com/PXP2_OEN_Login.aspx.
All children entering CCPS must have the following information:
• A physical examination by a physician or certified practitioner (physicals must be completed between nine months prior to and six months after entering school).
• Proof of required immunizations against communicable diseases (Department of Health and Mental Hygiene 896 form is available online at www.ccboe.com/ss/forms-and-important-links/).
• The child’s birth certificate or other acceptable proof of birth, such as passport/visa; physician’s certificate; baptismal or church certification; hospital certificate; or birth registration. If the child was born in Maryland, a copy of his/her birth certificate is available for purchase from the Charles County Department of Health. Call 301-609-6900 for details.
• Two proofs of domicile (residency). A complete list of acceptable proofs of domicile is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/ss/verification-of-domicile/. Email OLRsupport@ccboe.com with questions about proofs of domicile.
Early kindergarten entrance available
Early admission to kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year is only open to children whose fifth birthday falls between Sept. 2 and Oct. 15, and who reside in Charles County. Acceptance is not guaranteed. Parents must submit an application by June 15 for their child to be tested for early kindergarten admission.
The application is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/images/registration/EE_Kindergarten_Application.pdf. Parents must complete the application, and also provide proof of domicile, a birth certificate and immunization records.
Early entrance applications should be mailed to: Charles County Public Schools, attention: Angela Cauthorn, Office of Early Childhood Education, 5980 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD 20646.
To be considered for early admission, children must demonstrate exceptional ability in social, emotional, cognitive and physical development. Potential early admission students are tested by CCPS staff using a standardized test that includes math, reading/language arts and general knowledge for kindergarten.Students who are admitted early to kindergarten are provisionally placed and observed for a 30-day period at the start of the school year.
Parents interested in applying for early kindergarten admission for their child should read the information posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/images/registration/EarlyEntranceParentGuide.pdf.
Families unable to upload documents or complete other parts of the application online may start the process now and finish and submit it in the future. Parents can take pictures of the required documents and upload them through the online application.
Questions about early childhood education programs can be directed to Beth Sorsby, CCPS specialist in early childhood education, at bsorsby@ccboe.com.
Registration for prekindergarten began this week
The application process is open for the Charles County Public Schools prekindergarten program for the 2020-21 school year. Students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for prekindergarten. Admission is not guaranteed.
All prekindergarten applications for new families, as well as current CCPS families, must be completed through the online registration system. The system is available at www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration. Parents in need of support with the online application process can email OLRsupport@ccboe.com for assistance.
Placement in prekindergarten is based on student need in the following categories. The order in which applications are submitted has no bearing on approval status.
Category one (guaranteed admission) – children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals (verified through three recent paycheck stubs for an income earner in the household); qualify for homeless status or foster care (CCPS staff will verify); or receive food supplements (parent/guardian must provide food supplement eligibility letter including dates and names of household members).
Category two (admission is not guaranteed and student must meet one or more criteria) – family income falls within 10% of the limit for category one; child has an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for speech/articulation; child speaks another language at home; child participated in Head Start within the past 12 months; or child has certain family circumstances (elderly guardian, parent has diagnosed chronic illness that impacts his/her ability to care for the child, or parent is/will be deployed for six months or more).
Category three – children who are not eligible for categories one or two whose parents/families want them to be considered for admission if vacancies exist. Category three applicants will be placed on the waiting list in order by their birth date.
Category two and three applications received after Aug. 30, 2020, will be placed at the end of the waiting list. Category one applications received between March 30 and June 15 will be processed upon receipt, and families will be notified within two weeks of submitting a completed application.
CCPS requires several documents to register a child for school. A list of required materials is posted at www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration.
