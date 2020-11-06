Charles County public school system issued a press release late Thursday afternoon announcing it had postponed reopening of school buildings for students until after Jan. 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The decision was made by Superintendent Kim Hill, according to school district spokeswoman Katie O'Malley-Simpson.
"[Hill] routinely decides when to open or close school buildings for safety reasons, such as when she determines inclement weather closings," O'Malley-Simpson said in an email. "In making the decision, the superintendent consulted with the Charles County Department of Health and considered the COVID-19 data showing rising local cases."
In a phone call Friday afternoon, school board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart said she agreed with the decision, but noted that the school board was not consulted. "I wasn't part of any decision," the first-term member said. "It wasn't made in the proper channels."
School board member Jennifer Abell said she also agreed with the decision, which she found out about on Thursday. Abell said she believes Hill had the authority to close the schools.
On Oct. 13, the school board voted 5-2 to enter Phase 2 of the reopening plan, which involved bringing a group of students back to classrooms on Monday, Nov. 9. Battle-Lockhart and Michael Lukas voted no.
During that meeting, the board discussed giving Hill the authority to move into Phase 3 without permission of the board. However there was consensus to postpone that decision until a Nov. 10 school board meeting.
Abell was against giving the authority to the superintendent. There was also discussion about the board meeting more than once a month. (Calvert and St. Mary's school boards typically meet twice a month.)
The remainder of the school board members could not be reached on Friday for comment for this story. Calls to Hill and board chair Virginia McGraw resulted in messages that said their mailboxes were full.
Students who were going to be allowed to return on Monday, Nov. 9, included all special education students, English language learners, those with a disability (504 plan) or no internet access, students who are homeless or displaced, children of school district employees and Career Technical Education juniors and seniors.
On Oct. 13, Hill said that 44% — 3,214 students — of the 7,256 eligible students, which represents less than a third of the student population, said they would return to classrooms.
The school district will continue virtual learning for all students until further notice, the Thursday release stated. In addition, the school district plans to reopen internet cafes at Henry E. Lackey High School and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The athletic competition season is on hold until the school district moves to Phase 2; however, student athletes may continue off-season conditioning.