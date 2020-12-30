The year 2020 saw monumental change for Charles County, some forced by the coronavirus pandemic and some mandated by calls to action within the community. Regardless of the reason, the county found ways to solve and overcome many of the troubles brought on by COVID-19, all while achieving other goals in the process.
The Charles County commissioners began discussing COVID-19 contingency plans virtually in March, mere days after touring an area part of redevelopment in an in-person, mask-less setting. The county, its municipalities and other agencies have persisted with meetings, public hearings and work sessions virtually with little to no reduction in decision-making.
The county had one of the first COVID-19 testing sites established in the state, particularly due to the amount of residents and early surge of the virus. Nursing homes accounted for a large portion of deaths early in the pandemic, with over 80% at the beginning of May occurring at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in La Plata. The center was later fined by the Maryland Department of Health for its deficiencies.
Amid countywide turmoil caused by the pandemic, commissioners approved a $433 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2021, protecting core services in county government, exceeding maintenance of effort funding for public schools and preserving operations for the sheriff’s office. Charles County Public Schools, the Charles sheriff’s office and government operations saw increases ranging from $1.6 million to $3.6 million.
Early on, the county established an emergency COVID-19 fund, with money coming directly from the general fund to provide resources for businesses and citizens in need. An estimated $2.3 million has been invested in the small business and nonprofit communities, plus an additional $500,000 in rent relief for the most vulnerable in the county.
“Time will arguably be a better judgement of whether there was anything we should have done better,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. “I don’t think there is anyone that would suggest that decisions made by any government were perfect, but I am certainly willing to hear directly on how the county could have done better.”
Well within a pandemic, the county pushed along capital projects, establishing an Amazon delivery station in June on Industrial Park Drive and later beginning the first phase of a Kaiser Permanente medical center on Crain Highway in Waldorf. The town of Indian Head broke ground on a boardwalk project in September to increase community access to the Potomac River and provide additional tourism opportunities.
Additionally, a new Waldorf center for restaurants broke ground in July and is slated for completion within the next year.
Citizens demand social justice
After the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., the country erupted into demands for social justice and equity, Charles County being no different. The county’s NAACP youth council held a rally June 3 in front of the circuit courthouse to combat issues concerning police brutality, an event that was attended and promoted by law enforcement members.
“I understand your pain, I understand your outrage, I understand why you are protesting and I hear your voice,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said on June 3. “We will go about improving community relations and making sure we are able to embrace the wonderful diversity we have here in Charles County.”
The county government has fulfilled its end of the bargain to embrace diversity and promote social justice and equity, establishing a diversity and inclusion task force and formulating a racial equity statement.
Charles became the first in Southern Maryland to establish a chief equity officer position — Charmaine Brown serves in the role to implement and ensure the overall operations of the county recognize the importance of diversity.
“There is no way that the institutional structure established when this county was founded in 1658 would be immediately eradicated,” Collins said. “What this board has done is make a commitment to be sure our overall operations are based on equity.”
Berry requested implementation of a body-worn cameras for his agency, however funding was not made available due to budgetary constraints caused by the pandemic. The agency was assured funding was available for the most up-to-date training related to de-escalation, use of force and conflict resolution.
Election sees changes, too
The county went about election year at a different pace than usual, with the majority of votes coming by mail and through early voting. Less than a quarter of all voters actually voted on Election Day in early November, with some polling places not seeing long lines, much different from years past.
In the race for county circuit court judge, La Plata lawyer Makeba Gibbs bested incumbent Patrick Devine, with Gibbs receiving 58.4% of the vote compared to Devine’s 41.4%. Both actively campaigned through early voting and election day and expressed their confidence in the county’s election process.
“I am really excited about this,” Gibbs said on Election Day. “A big part of my campaign is educating people on what decisions are made in the circuit court and how it affects the community at large.”
Gibbs was sworn in as circuit court judge on Dec. 18 and Devine was sworn in as assistant state’s attorney on Dec. 21.
Environment becomes a top priority amid storms, flooding
Tropical Storm Isaias in August reinforced the county’s need to address flooding issues, particularly along areas of redevelopment and near the Potomac River. In response, Mark Belton, county administrator, proposed a climate change resilience authority to act as a separate nonprofit entity to combat the flooding and storm issues in the county.
“The point is climate change is manifesting itself into increasingly more severe flooding problems for the county,” Belton said. “The resilience authority is a tool in our toolbox for county project management.”
The resilience authority was adopted in mid-December and backed by the towns of La Plata and Indian Head. The county became the first in the state to authorize and implement a resilience authority to address the impact of global warming on local infrastructure.
Mallows Bay was designated as a national marine sanctuary in 2019 and held its first council meeting in mid-December. The council planned for increased tourism efforts for the area and continue to gauge community interest, all while working around the challenges that COVID-19 has presented.
“We are close to influential people and organizations. We want to do things in a way that is not adversarial but beneficial,” said Sammy Orlando, superintendent of the Mallows Bay sanctuary.
Crime increases in county, region
The Charles sheriff’s office reported that there has been an uptick in violent crime not only in the county, but across the region and nationwide. Detectives have handled more murder cases compared to 2019 and most of the crimes occurred between people who were known to each other. While a majority of crimes have been solved, detectives are working leads on others.
“Isolation, loss of jobs and lack of money could be an underlying factor as it relates to any increase in crime,” Berry said.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office said there was an increase in deaths caused by drugs and motor vehicle accidents compared to years prior. Berry expressed his focus on community relations amid a troublesome year, saying the agency wants to continue to improve its processes to enhance trust and build strong relationships.
“Our focus is on crime fighting, crime prevention and building and enhancing our police and community relations,” Berry said. “We will direct attention to issues such as mental health, domestic violence and opioid addiction.”
On the front lines of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office has seen compliance with emergency orders, with the exception of a few instances. Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, received a year in jail for repeated violations of COVID-19 protocols earlier in the pandemic.
Looking forward
Collins said the county plans to continue exploring ways to operate more efficiently, including lowering costs where needed and finding areas where there can be a duplication of services through major government entities.
Collins said 2021 will be a new year of a new normal, and the county wants to reduce costs for residents wherever possible and assist those who continue to be impacted by the pandemic.
“We are still doing everything we can to make sure we have responded to the interests of our community,” Collins said. “We see nothing but advancement in our community.”
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews