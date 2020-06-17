Charles County's housing authority opens voucher wait list

The Charles County Department of Community Services Housing Authority Division is accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List. Online applications will be accepted at www.WaitListCheck.com/MD1338, starting Wednesday, June 24, at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, July 1, at 4:30 p.m. Applications will be accepted online only, 24 hours a day.
Preference is given to elderly, disabled and veteran households, as well as those who live or work in Charles County. There is not an advantage to applying early, as selection is through a lottery process.
The 300 applicants selected via the lottery will be added to the Charles County Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List and contacted for enrollment at a later date. The results of the lottery and application status will be available online by July 10 at www.WaitListCheck.com/MD1338. Applicants that are not selected will need to reapply when the list reopens.
Applicants may use any computer, tablet or smartphone with internet access to apply. Those without internet access can use locations that have free wi-fi, such as the Charles County Public Library branch parking lots and public businesses. Applications will not be available at the Department of Community Services building, and fax or email requests will not be accepted.
Applicants and family members can each only be listed on one application. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply or be an emancipated minor as defined by law. Applicants selected to be on the waiting list must meet eligibility requirements and preferences at the time of enrollment.
Persons with disabilities that need help completing the online application are to call 301-934-0120, by Monday, June 29, 4:30 p.m. to receive a referral for assistance. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Blue Crabs to hold blood drive June 24
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24, according to a news release from the organization. The blood drive is put on by the American Red Cross, and will be hosted and partially staffed by the Blue Crabs. The donations will be made in the Legend’s Club. The Legend’s Club is a restaurant style venue down the third base line that is also rented out for parties, weddings, and more in the offseason. It holds upwards of 200 people, making it more than large enough to conduct the blood drive while safely socially distancing.
Library book drops now open
Charles County Public Libraries has announced the beginning of Phase 1 this week, with the reopening of all library book drops. As of this week, book drops at all branches are reopened, and will be accessible 24/7. Materials will be quarantined for 72 hours upon return to CCPL. All late fines have been waived until further notice, and all due dates will continue to be extended. There is no penalty for continuing to hold onto materials.
Library branches remain closed as facilities are deep cleaned and disinfected per CDC guidance and heightened cleaning protocols are established and put into place.
For more information, visit www.ccplonline.org.
Health dept. to host ‘Roadmap’ webinar
The Charles County Department of Health is hosting a discussion on the health and business-related aspects of reopening the county under the state’s guidelines. The webinar will be held to discuss “COVID-19 Guidance for Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” and will take place from 12:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
The format will be an interactive webinar presentation with a question and answer period to follow. The presentation slides and links will be emailed to all registered participants following the presentation. To register, go to attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5363784265189690893.
CCPS summer school programs begin virtually online on July 7
The Charles County Public Schools summer school program begins online July 7. Courses available will use a mix of Microsoft Teams instruction and the Apex Learning platform. Students can take a maximum of two make-up courses during summer school. The cost of make-up courses has been waived by CCPS this year. Summer school also offers four courses for original credit that are $300 each. All courses run July 7 through Aug. 6. A summer school graduation ceremony is to be determined.
Registration:
Parents and students can register online starting 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 17. Registration is required online through ParentVue and ends 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. In order to register a child for a summer school course, parents must have an active ParentVue account. School counselors are entering course recommendations. To register, parents should login then select the Online Registration tab located in the upper-right hand menu area. If a course is not listed, parents should contact their child’s school counselor.
Enrollment in any summer school course is on a first come, first-serve basis. Payment for original credit courses is available by credit and debit card payment through My School Bucks. Payment is due at the time of registration.
Available courses: make-up courses.
The following high school make-up courses are available through online summer school:
Algebra I
Geometry
Algebra II
Algebra with trigonometry and statistics
Earth systems
Biology
Chemistry
English I, II, III and IV
U.S. History
World History
Local, State and National (LSN) government
Class of 2020 virtual graduations available
High school virtual graduation ceremonies are now available on demand on the Charles County Public Schools YouTube and Vimeo channels. On YouTube and Vimeo, graduates, parents and family members can watch any ceremony at any time.
To access the CCPS YouTube channel, click here. The CCPS Vimeo channel can be accessed through the link here.
Closed captioning is available on both YouTube and Vimeo. Select the CC icon under the video to turn on closed captioning in English. Viewers can adjust the language under the settings tab of each video in YouTube. The settings icon looks like a cog wheel.
Virtual graduation ceremonies are airing on both Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOS Channel 12. The following is a programming schedule for Comcast and Verizon FiOS.
June 15 — August 28
• Henry E. Lackey High School, Mondays at 7 p.m.
• La Plata High School, Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
• Maurice J. McDonough High School, Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
• North Point High School, Thursdays at 7 p.m.
• St. Charles High School, Fridays at 7 p.m.
• Thomas Stone High School, Saturdays at 7 p.m.
• Westlake High School, Sundays at 7 p.m.
To learn more about the CCPS Class of 2020, visit https://www.ccboe.com/pr/class-of-2020-earns-highest-scholarship-amount-in-a-decade-seniors-celebrated-in-virtual-graduations/.
MTA reopens service centers
The Maryland Transportation Authority reopened E-ZPass Customer Service Centers at its toll facility buildings with limited capacity on Monday, June 15, according to a MTA press release.
Centers located at Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration branches will remain closed until further notice.
As part of the reopening plan, service will be limited to two customers at a time in each Customer Service Center.
Customers with E-ZPass account needs that can be handled at ezpassmd.com or via the Interactive Voice Response system at 1-888-321-6824 — such as creating new accounts, adding funds or making changes to an existing accounts — continue to use these options, the press release stated.
In addition to limiting capacity to reduce foot traffic and the number of customers in centers at one time, the MTA will have procedures in place to protect customers and staff, including required face coverings, safety dividers, social distancing and workstation cleanings between each customer.