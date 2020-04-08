Charles drive-thru coronavirus testing site open Thursday

The Charles County Health Department drive-thru testing site will operate on Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location of the testing site is at MDOT MVA Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program, 28 Henry Ford Circle #2787 in Waldorf.
To qualify for testing, individuals must:
• Meet criteria for testing as determined by a health care provider.
• Obtain an order for testing from a licensed health care provider.
• A doctor will provide instructions for registering online and making an online appointment.
For individuals that need health insurance, contact 301-609-6952 daily or contact the call 1-855-642-8572. Applications for Medicaid can be processed over the phone.
For additional questions about testing, contact the call center at 301-609-6777 and 301-609-6717 Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Buy Local Challenge postponed to July 2021
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has postponed the 2020 Annual Buy Local Challenge Celebration until July 2021, according to a SMADC news release. The event was to be held on Monday, July 27, at Serenity Farm in Benedict. The decision to postpone the event was reached by mutual agreement of the Buy Local Challenge Celebration planning team, which includes SMADC’s director and staff, representatives from Charles County Economic Development and Tourism offices and event co-hosts the Robinson family of Serenity Farm Inc.
SMADC staff will re-focus their efforts to buy local via online resources to encourage support of local farms and producers during this year’s Buy Local Challenge Week, July 19-26.
The annual Buy Local Challenge Week, always the last full week of July, will be promoted and enhanced to provide the latest information on where consumers can find and buy farm products. BLC Week plans include a dynamic and engaging suite of online materials to be enjoyed and shared, including contests, farmer interviews, virtual farm tours and online cooking demonstrations, as well as resources and guides to farm stands, farmers’ markets and local stores that offer locally produced foods and beverages.
For more information on Buy Local Challenge Week, and forthcoming BLC Celebrations, visit buylocalchallenge.com, and visit the SMADC website at smadc.com for the latest region-wide directories and resources to find Southern Maryland farms and food.
Shelter limits hours; adoptions by appointment only
In order to keep the public and employees safe during COVID-19, the Tri-County Animal Shelter is changing its operating hours to 12:30 to 3 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and adoptions are available by appointment only. To make an appointment, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov or call 301-932-1713. The public may also view available pets online at www.charlescountymd.gov/services/animal-care-control/tri-county-animal-shelter/-fsiteid-1.
DNR provides COVID-19 update
Following Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency actions to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources remains operational, but is implementing changes to certain department activities, customer service functions and scheduled events to minimize virus spread, according to a DNR news release.
Hogan has issued a stay at home order in response to the global pandemic. The directive does allow for some outdoor recreation, with strict rules and guidelines in place to prevent virus spread. For more information, DNR guidance can be found online at news.maryland.gov/dnr/2020/03/30/dnr-issues-guidance-on-governor-hogans-stay-at-home-order/.
Hogan has issued an executive order related to licenses, permits, registrations, and other authorizations that may be expiring or up for renewal during the state of emergency. The executive order grants a grace period of 30 days after the date of termination of the state of emergency.
Maryland state parks are enacting enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of contact with the COVID-19 virus. This includes enhanced cleaning protocols at state park public buildings and facilities. Park patrons are encouraged to check the individual website of their favorite park for updates.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police are suspending in-person safety classes, referring all who are required to attend to take online classes instead. All in-person council meetings, work groups, advisory boards or other official public gatherings are also suspended indefinitely. For more information about DNR activities during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit dnr.maryland.gov/pages/covid-19-dnr.aspx.
DNR holds photo contest
The 17th annual Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest runs from now through Aug. 31. All winners will be featured in the department’s 2021 wall calendar and published in the fall 2020 edition of the magazine. All entries must be submitted online. No hard copies of photographs will be accepted. Enter now to win cash, state parks passports, magazine subscriptions and other prizes.
Winners will be notified in September before the announcement is made on DNR’s website newsroom and social media outlets.
For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx.
Arts alliance extends gallery exhibit dates
On the heels of the stay at home directive for Maryland, the Charles County Arts Alliance has decided to extend all its current sponsored art gallery exhibits through Aug. 14.
All artwork submitted for the Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Waldorf Branch show, scheduled to begin April 17, has been accepted. However, the show is now scheduled to begin Aug. 14. Additional submissions will be accepted through July 1. Email submissions to artsalliancegalleries@gmail.com.
SMECO nominating committee to meet
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has appointed 10 members to the 2020 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 13, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will select a slate of candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year. Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, one position in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County.
The 2020 Nominating Committee members follow:
Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland, Prince Frederick; and Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick.
Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., La Plata; Edward Holland III, Waldorf; and William B. Young Jr., Waldorf.
Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett, Accokeek; and Ernest H. Riess, Brandywine.
St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell, Chaptico; George A. Brown, Loveville; and Catherine Brenda Coates, Lexington Park.
SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a board of directors candidate application. Candidate applications may be accessed online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. To obtain a printed application, contact Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop. Completed candidate applications should be submitted by 4 p.m., Friday, May 8. Applications may be submitted online, mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, Maryland 20637 or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29. Members running by petition should also complete and submit a board of directors candidate application.
SMECO’s annual meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 27; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail. The meeting, which will be strictly a business meeting, will be held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Election results will be announced at the meeting.
Selection of the nominating committee members is in compliance with SMECO’s bylaws. For more information regarding the committee, nominations and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO’s bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or online at www.smeco.coop.
State fair scholarship applications being accepted
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically, no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 1, to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com. Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college, or trade school. The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. For additional information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Registration for summer adventure camps open
Registration is open for summer adventure camps at the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s Hard Bargain Farm.
Choose from six one-week-long overnight camps, full of activities like canoeing, archery, science, nature hikes, and evenings around a roaring campfire. Open to all young explorers going into fourth through eighth grade.
Available sessions include June 21-26, June 28-July 3, July 5-10, July 12-17, July 19-24 and July 26- 31.
The COVID-19 outbreak has made the process of scheduling for the summer uncertain. To be more flexible, if school schedules change or social distancing remains in effect into the June and July months, the Alice Ferguson Foundation will offer a full refund of camp reservation. Individuals may also switch to a different week if there are spots available.
The cost is $650.
For more information or to register, visit fergusonfoundation.org/summercamps/.
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange deadline extended
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange today announced an extension until June 15 of the special enrollment period that began in mid-March to help uninsured Marylanders during the State of Emergency for Coronavirus (COVID-19) declared by Gov. Larry Hogan. Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace, MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.”
The enrollment period began Monday, March 16, and will now run through Monday, June 15.
Help is available in more than 200 languages through the call center, as well as Relay service for the deaf and hard of hearing. Trained navigators and brokers statewide will offer help enrolling over the phone. You can find locations and contact information at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the mobile app.
For additional details about Maryland’s response to the ongoing pandemic, visit governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. Health resource information is at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
Md. Historical Society collecting COVID-19 accounts
The Maryland Historical Society has launched a new initiative, “Collecting in Quarantine,” to solicit and preserve people’s and business’s accounts of living through the historic COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.
Letters from the Homefront: Inspired by the poignant letters in their collection documenting past adversities from the Spanish flu of 1918, to the Annapolis yellow fever epidemics of 1793 and 1800, the Maryland Historical Society is calling all Marylanders to send their personal stories of how the pandemic is impacting their lives. Whether you are staying at home in self-quarantine or working through the crisis — your story is unique and important. In addition to Marylanders here at home, Maryland Historical Society is also interested in receiving accounts from Marylanders abroad and healthcare workers. All submissions can be sent to lettersfromthehomefront@mdhs.org, and can be followed on social media with #LettersFromtheHomeFrontMD.
Business Unusual: At a time when business is anything but usual, businesses big and small are having to quickly react to the ever-changing landscape that necessarily puts public health before profit. With this, Maryland Historical Society is asking business employees, owners, customers, passers-by and neighborhood residents to share their experiences so far. Photo submissions, and stories to go with them, can be sent to www.mdhs.org/business-unusual. Maryland Historical Society will create a photo essay illustrating the industrial spirit of Marylanders during this critical time, and everyone can follow along on social media with #BusinessUnusualMD.
Dept. of Planning and Growth Management establishes lockbox
The Department of Planning and Growth Management has established a drop box for the submission of paper copies of plan submissions. Online submissions will continue to be accepted as well. The silver box is located in the County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata, in the alcove of the main entrance and will be available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The box may be used for submissions to the Codes, Permits, and Inspection Services Division and the Planning Division.
The department continues to encourage the use of online services. Online submissions, project tracking, and payments are available through the Citizen Self Service Portal. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/planning-and-growth-management and click on the top news tile on the left, labeled “Citizen Self Service Portal.”
Mormon church announces volunteer portal
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced a website for volunteers to help others from home or by volunteering with a local nonprofit agency during the coronavirus pandemic.
JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community. Just Serve provides opportunities to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy and enhance the quality of life in the community. Unlike other volunteer sites, Just Serve is a nationwide site but is managed locally.
The site contains service opportunity listings in the surrounding communities. It is always changing so check it often. Summer is a wonderful time for high school students to earn their service hours. Families who serve together, stay together.
Fire, EMS discouraging visitors
The Department of Emergency Services and the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Departments throughout Charles County are discouraging visitors to local fire and EMS departments, according to a press release.
For emergencies, call 911. Donations are appreciated and the stations and county departments are working to coordinate them without residents visiting the fire and EMS stations, according to the release. Residents and businesses that wish to donate are asked to call 301-609-3435 or email: DESdonations@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For more information about the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, contact Bill Smith, volunteer fire/EMS coordinator, at 301-934-3581. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Alzheimer’s Foundation encourages activities during isolation
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing families affected by Alzheimer’s disease with information about simple therapeutic activities they can do to keep their loved one engaged and active while at home.
Reminiscence activities help with memory recall. Often accompanied with art and music therapies, it utilizes the five senses to help individuals recall specific positive memories. It has been found to improve overall quality of life, reduce stress and offer a new way to connect and communicate with others. It provides comfort and joy to be involved in reflection of their past. This form of therapy can also improve sleep quality, mental alertness and mood. Activities include reminiscing with family picture albums, listening to music your loved one enjoys and dancing to favorite songs.
Tactile sensory stimulation involves the sensation of touch and texture. Various textures, sizes and shapes like smooth, rough, hard, soft, furry, etc. can be used for this activity. There are many benefits such as enhanced psychological well-being; decreased anxiety and agitation; increased alertness and concentration; improved self-esteem; better self-expression; and improved quality of life. Activities include flower arranging; small tasks or chores such as folding towels or matching socks together; stuffed animal therapy (adult-appropriate, like dogs and cats); creating a collage and doing other arts and crafts projects.
Brain stimulation activities challenge and stimulate the brain, keep your mind active, enhance memory, and improve cognitive skills and concentration. Brain exercises include trivia, word puzzles and memory games reading books and storytelling.
Social stimulation boosts feelings of well-being and decreases feelings of depression. Researchers have proven that one sure way of improving your mood is to work on building social connections. Ways to socialize include video chats, text messaging, sending a thoughtful email, telephone calls, mailing letters or cards, sending photos electronically or by mail and connecting through social media.
AFA now provides virtual community classes through our Facebook page. All of these programs are facilitated by credentialed professionals. These therapeutic programs vary from dance/movement therapy, music therapy, art therapy, fitness classes and Broadway singer performances.
Virtual tours are another cognitively stimulating activity that can be done from home. Virtual tours allow you to explore or revisit favorite cities, museums and other sites through a computer or mobile device. These virtual programs are becoming increasingly popular, as many locations are currently closed to the public. Use any internet search engine to learn more about virtual tours.
Finally, ask your loved one what they like to do and find a creative way to introduce a new activity that involves these interests. This is a great way to strengthen the special bond with your loved ones.
AFA’s licensed social workers can provide further information or answer any questions in regards to therapeutic programming, during this time of physical distancing. Connect with them through the AFA Helpline at 866-232-8484 or by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat icon at the bottom right hand corner of the page. The Helpline is open seven days a week.
Ask CCPS help desk available during closure
To limit the possible spread of the novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, Charles County Public Schools is moving to a modified telework schedule through March 27 for eligible support staff. Some 12-month employees will be required to report to work on site to conduct business operations. Supervisors and principals will notify those employees and ensure workspaces meet social distancing guidelines.
All employees should continue to monitor their CCPS email for updates on their work schedule and the school system’s operating status.
The CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building switchboard, 301-932-6610 and 301-870-3814, is closed to the public beginning Friday, March 20. The switchboard remains closed through Friday, March 27.
Parents, staff and community members in need of assistance can log on to CCPS website at ccboe.com and look for the Ask CCPS menu button located under the photo slideshow. Ask CCPS is a help desk for students, staff, parents and the community. The system features two areas for questions – general questions and technology requests. CCPS staff are monitoring the system and will respond to inquiries as they are received. A direct link to Ask CCPS is ccboe.com/askccps.
During the closure, CCPS is communicating with parents and staff via email, text notifications for text message subscribers, ccboe.com, the 24-hour information line at 301-934-7410, and CCPS social media outlets. Monitoring email and the CCPS website, ccboe.com, are the best ways to receive up-to-date information about the status of school.
Parents and staff can sign up for CCPS text message notifications. Text Y or YES to 67587 for updates from CCPS. Text messages can only be sent by CCPS to cell phone numbers on file for students and staff members.
CCPS is closed through Friday, March 27. CCPS continues to work with the state and county health departments, as well as the Maryland State Department of Education, to monitor COVID-19. Check the website at ccboe.com for the latest information.
Library offers online resources to patrons
The Charles County Public Library is working to assist county patrons who may be home bound due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. In addition to unlimited 24-hour access to the library website to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, television, research databases and more, CCPL has compiled a list of online resources that are available to access from home.
Ancestry.com providing access
Ancestry.com is allowing CCPL patrons to have remote access to the database from now till June 1. Patrons must use a library card bar code and password to access the site.
Ancestry Library Edition, the largest online family history resource available, provides unprecedented access to family history via documents that record the lineage of individuals from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and more.
Lynda.com is an online learning site that hosts a constantly growing library of over 3,000 courses that include over 130,000 videos. Courses cover a variety of topics and software that can help you pursue personal and professional goals.
Normally, using Lynda.com requires a paid subscription, but Charles County Public Library cardholders can access Lynda.com content from any computer with an Internet connection simply by visiting the library’s Lynda.com site and entering their library card number and password/PIN, usually the last four digits of their telephone number.
Hoopla
Borrow up to 5 titles per month from thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, comics, and audio books using a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer.
rb digital
Download eBooks, audio books and magazines in one app.
LibriVox
Free public domain audio books. To search titles, visit librivox.org/.
For a full list of all the library’s digital resources, visit www.ccplonline.org/read-watch-listen/downloads/.
CCPL is also waiving all fines and fees during this period. All due dates and holds will be extended, with more information to come after the library is reopened. Patrons are encouraged to keep their items at home until the libraries reopen. All book drops are currently closed.
The library is also offering free WiFi access in all of its branch parking lots. Need to get out of the house? Come to one of its branches and access the WiFi from the safety and comfort of your vehicle.
Charles County government suspends non-essential meetings
In response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing recommendations, Charles County government announced last week that it will suspend all non-essential boards, commissions and committee meetings until further notice.
All emergency board, commissions and committee meetings will be held virtually in accordance with the Maryland Municipal Attorneys Association guidelines for virtual meetings. Any meetings that are scheduled will be posted on the online calendar at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Scholarships offered for Brent alumni descendants
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association is offering college scholarships to 2019 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of a 1931 to 1965 alumnus of Margaret Brent High School, before the school became a middle school.
Applicants will be judged on the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability, and must rank in the upper half of their graduating class.
Applications will be made available in the guidance offices and career centers of local high schools. Submit applications to MBHS Alumni Assoc., c/o Sherry and Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The deadline is March 31. Awards will be made following graduation with proof of college registration.
Waldorf West to host authors’ reception March 28
Tri-County Council redesigned website
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland recently launched a redesign of its website, www.tccsmd.org. The new website is a comprehensive overview of all TCCSMD programs and divisions, providing users with a complete picture of the resources and opportunities available from the council, according to a council press release.
The new website includes sections devoted to workforce development, agriculture, transportation, regional planning and heritage. Users can find information about TCCSMD’s different divisions, including the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board and the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium. Users can also view council meeting times and minutes, get updates on TCCSMD news and contact each division.
New website highlights region’s heritage, tourism
Getting excited about a new website may seem quaint nowadays, but for the folks at a regional tourism and preservation organization, it’s worth some buzz.
The staff and board of directors from the Southern Maryland Heritage Area last month announced the newly redesigned website for the organization — www.DestinationSouthernMaryland.com.
“We’re hoping to be a digital portal to Southern Maryland,” Lucille Walker, the group’s executive director, said this week.
The new website will act as a clearinghouse of resources to Southern Maryland residents and visitors, highlighting access to places in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, as well as focusing on the unique stories of this area.
“We tell the stories of people, place, culture,” Walker said. Destination Southern Maryland is a reflection of the great potential for heritage tourism, encouraging people to visit, invest, and enjoy the region.
There is also an interactive map to help navigate a variety of resources, such as museums and historical sites, wineries, breweries, distilleries, byways, trails and parks. And there are lists of campsites, lodgings, water rentals and marinas.
Walker said she would encourage residents to start their dives into the new website by clicking on the “Discover” link, which showcases stories including Ancient Creatures, First Peoples, Birthplace of Religious Freedom, African American Experience, War Comes to Southern Maryland and others.
Soon, she said, they hope to add an events tab to the page that will highlight the region’s arts and music shows as well as major festivals and other happenings.
Partner organizations for this website include all three counties’ governments, the Maryland Heritage Area Authority, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and the Rural Maryland Council, according to a release from Southern Maryland Heritage Area. Additional partnerships are listed throughout the site (such as the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission in “Deep Roots in Land and Sea”).
The website and related social media pages are created in conjunction with the team of Alchemi Design and will be updated on a regular basis, according to the release. The group’s Facebook page will highlight the daily workings of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area as well as feature different sites and events in the region.
FAA seeks comments on flight path change
The Federal Aviation Administration is inviting comments until March 30 on a temporary air traffic procedure change at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport called HOLTB. The HOLTB amended a waypoint by moving it 784 feet southwest in order to move north-flow departing aircraft away from protected airspace while keeping aircraft over the Potomac River, according to an FAA press release.
The FAA implemented the temporary change on January 30 to enhance national security by reducing the number of incursions from aircraft drifting into the prohibited area. Based on the initial results of the temporary procedure, the FAA is proposing to permanently implement the amended waypoint for all north-flow departures at DCA.
The FAA is also inviting comments from the public on environmental concerns that should be considered as part of its environmental review for the implementation of the amended waypoint.
Submit comments by March 30 using the submit comment form here: www.faa.gov/air_traffic/community_involvement/dca_p56/community_comments/. Additional information about the temporary and proposed change — including radar tracks and a noise screen — can be found at www.faa.gov/air_traffic/community_involvement/dca_p56/.
Resilient Maryland pilot underway
In effort to expedite Maryland’s clean energy future, the Maryland Energy Administration has launched the new Resilient Maryland pilot program that combines clean energy technology such as combined heat and power, energy storage, solar and similar technologies to enable essential services and organizations to resist power disruptions and outages, according to an MEA press release.
“Maryland’s clean energy future needs to move forward and Resilient Maryland encourages this progress by providing vital funding to kick-start customized projects,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in the press release. “Our push for clean energy ensures a more environmentally sustainable, more resilient and more prosperous Maryland.”
Resilient Maryland encourages clean energy technologies such as advanced combined heat and power, microgrids, resiliency hubs and resilient facility power systems. Sample projects include local governments seeking to bolster essential services such as emergency shelters, fire and rescue or economic development; low and moderate-income communities establishing safe shelters; or hospitals and retirement communities requiring islanding capabilities to reduce loss of life during emergencies, according to the release. Any organization seeking affordable and clean energy that is highly reliable and resilient can benefit from this pilot program.
“Historically, Maryland has imported most of our energy from out of state coal-fired power plants,” MEA Director Mary Beth Tung said in the release. “The Resilient Maryland pilot offers a unique opportunity for innovation right here in Maryland across a variety of clean energy alternatives, reducing both financial risk and total project costs.”
Co-locating energy generation near customers will help businesses, governments and other organizations mitigate power outages and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Applications are due by May 1, 2020, go to energy.maryland.gov/business/Pages/ResilientMaryland.aspx.
State House dome is now livestreamed
The Maryland Department of General Services has a new feature on its website: a livestream video of the Maryland State House dome. The service shows the U.S. and Maryland flags flying in real time atop the dome, allowing anyone to check that days flag status.
“Maryland has the most historic state house in the country, and the ability to livestream video of its most prominent architecture, the dome, brings Maryland into the 21st century,” DGS Secretary Ellington Churchill Jr. said in a press release. “Through technology, we allow both Marylanders and visitors to see the dome and the status of U.S. and Maryland flags from anywhere in the world, whether in Westminster, Maryland, Westminster, California, or Westminster, England.”
General Services’ Capitol Police is responsible for raising and lowering the flags on the State House dome. Flags may be ordered at half-staff by either the president or the governor. In 2019, General Services lowered and raised the U.S. and/or Maryland flags on 14 separate occasions.
In 2018, the department improved the illumination of the State House dome. The LED lighting package provides greater and brighter light spread across the dome, with a fixture capacity of approximately 30,000 lumens. The improved system allows the dome to be seen from more vantages around the Annapolis area.
The State House dome was fashioned by shipwrights using rot-resistant cypress logs and no metal nails. Instead, it is held together by wooden pegs reinforced by iron straps forged by an Annapolis ironmonger, according to the DGS. The exterior was completed in 1788 and the interior was completed in 1797, making this iconic Maryland symbol over 232 years old. Maryland State Archives records note the lightning rod at the top of the dome was constructed and grounded to Benjamin Franklin’s specifications. The flag system is incorporated into the lightning rod with a system of ropes and pulleys.
The public may access the live-stream images of the State House dome and flags by going to dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/Flag_videojs.html.
State park reservations site getting upgrade
The Maryland Park Service upgraded its online reservation system with new features that will make it easier for customers and park staff to use, according to press release. The new version of the online reservation system was available to customers on Feb. 13.
The updates did not affect customers’ existing reservations, account information or history. The online reservation system on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website is used by customers to reserve campsites, cabins, pavilions and other amenities at dozens of parks around the state.
The reservation site is now mobile-responsive, adjusting to any screen size and featuring a more modern look and feel. “This is a welcome leap forward in park reservation technology that will make the booking experience much easier and more intuitive for park visitors,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said in the release.
Customers will be asked to change their password. All customers who have made a reservation within the past few years will receive an email with instructions on how to reset their password and access the system.
In 2019, Park Service customers made more than 100,000 reservations using the system, either online or by phone. Any customers with questions or concerns may contact Lora McCoy at 410-260-8156.
Leadership program holds orientation in Indian Head
Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, Class of 2020 held its first of six program sessions to kick off the pilot program in the tri-county region on Jan. 17.
The day opened at the Indian Head Pavilion with a discussion on the definition of a leader with Marine Col. (ret.) Joe Mortenson, LSM’16. During the majority of the day, participants worked with Leslie Fazio on their “Emergenetics” profiles, where they learned about everyone’s behavioral and thinking attributes and how to use this new understanding within a team framework.
This was followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Theresa Kuhns, LSM’19, on leadership and current community issues with Charles County leaders, including Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Economic Development Director Darréll Brown, Executive Director of Schools Marvin Jones and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division’s Technical Director Ashley Johnson.
At the conclusion of the program day, the class adjourned to Ollie’s Bar & Grill to reflect on the events of the day and network with one another.
Air Force Aid Society grant program now open
Air Force Aid Society’s General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application window is now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligible recipients have until April 30 to submit applications.
The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant program dates back to 1988. Since the program’s inception, 111,654 students have received more than $172 million in education assistance through grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 based on need. Eligible recipients include dependent children of Air Force members currently on active duty (including Title 10 reservists and Title 32 guard), in retired status or deceased. Spouses of active-duty members and surviving spouses of active or retired members are also eligible.
All applicants must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at an accredited college or university during the 2020-2021 academic year and are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
“Our Hap Arnold education grants are the centerpiece and gateway to all of our education programs at AFAS,” said the organization’s CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. “Applying for the grant program opens the door to our scholarship program and no-interest education loans.”
A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who complete the General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application with a 4.0 GPA will be notified to apply for the AFAS merit-based $5,000 achievement scholarships. A minimum of 10 scholarships is awarded annually. To date, AFAS has awarded 275 merit scholarships totaling over $1 million. Eligible students can also apply for up to $1,000 to help fund reimbursable out-of-pocket education expenses.
For more information on eligibility for all of these programs and to access the Hap Arnold Education Grant application, visit www.afas.org. The application submittal deadline is April 30. Students are encouraged to apply early.
DNR service center moved to Solomons
The previous Department of Natural Resources’ Southern Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland. The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
Registration opens for leadership workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, announces that registration for its summer 2020 programs is now open for middle and high school students. The organization also announced that it will be returning to its former long-time home at Washington College in Chestertown this year.
Commemorating its 65th year in 2020, Maryland Leadership Workshops offers five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities:
Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 19-25): For students entering grades six through eight in fall 2020. Students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.
Bridge (July 19-25): For experienced student leaders entering grades seven through nine in fall 2020, who are ready for more intensive training and practice prior to entering Senior High Workshops.
Senior High Workshop (July 26-Aug. 1): For students entering grades nine through 12 in fall 2020. A fun, challenging, inspiring, and fulfilling week-long experience for teens that helps them develop leadership skills needed to succeed in diverse environments.
Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 12-18): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills.
Journey (July 12-18): For Howard County girls entering seventh through ninth grade in fall 2020. Support for this program has been provided by the Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County. At this unique program, each student identifies her own leadership skills, strengths, and weaknesses in a supportive and fun environment, which fosters increased self-esteem and confidence.
Each program offers a supportive and fun environment to foster increased independence, self-esteem and confidence for a diverse composition of students from around Maryland and the country. Program participants, known as delegates, develop concepts and skills during workshops, group projects, committee responsibilities and small group discussion sessions. Other activities include games, variety shows, dances, and opportunities for delegates to lead activities for their peers.
Registration for the summer 2020 programs is available online at www.mlw.org. Registration closes on May 15. A deposit of $25 is due upon registration, and monthly tuition payments will be accepted through June 2020. Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org.
Charles County Arts Alliance accepting scholarship applications
Each year the Charles County Arts Alliance offers a $1,000 scholarship to one outstanding graduating senior from each of the seven public high schools in Charles County who plans to major in the performing, literary or visual arts at a four year college or university with the goal of a career in the arts.
Visit charlescountyarts.org/program/scholarships/ to download an application. Charles County Public Schools seniors may also see their college and career advisers for a copy of the application.
Complete applications must be submitted via U.S. Postal Mail to the CCAA Office, P.O. Box 697, White Plains, MD 20695, in sufficient time to be received (not postmarked) by noon on March 6. Applications may also be hand-delivered to the CCAA Office at 10250 La Plata Road in La Plata, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, or email info@charlescountyarts.org or ronbrown990@gmail.com.
The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.
DNR names 30 new forest wardens
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources graduated a class of 30 new forest wardens last fall, a special commission that authorizes employees to perform educational and enforcement activities, according to a DNR press release.
From Southern Maryland, Collin M. Sapp, a forest ranger in Charles County, and Ryan Galligan, a forest ranger in Calvert County, graduated from the program.
The warden training school was held at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury and attendees included current Maryland Forest Service employees ranging in years of service from four months to nine years. A graduation ceremony was held Oct. 3. The forest warden commission provides employees the authority to perform their job functions under Natural Resources Title 5 in program areas ranging from state forest management, wildfire prevention and suppression, urban and community forestry, and forest stewardship activities.
“Our forest wardens are usually the first point of contact for Maryland citizens regarding forest laws and regulations,” Maryland Forest Service Director Don VanHassent said in the press release. “The guidance they provide helps avoid violations and situations that could lead to enforcement actions.”
Since Maryland Forest Service was founded by the 1906 Forestry Conservation Act, forest wardens have been charged with education and enforcement of Maryland’s forest protection laws and regulations.
State nursery has trees to order for spring planting
Orders are being accepted for the spring 2020 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Almost all the trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly according to a nursery press release.
“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said in the release.
The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. These shrubs and trees are ideal for buffer plantings, soil protection, watershed protection, wildlife habitat and windbreak protection. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited.
Prepare for the next emergency
The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to “Be Red Cross Ready,” too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Scott R. Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Region American Red Cross CEO, said in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
The Red Cross urges everyone to take three important action steps to get prepared:
• Build a kit: Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
• Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet — one near your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
• Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them, too.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.
So. Md. American Red Cross elects new board members
The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that Richard Tait of Arnold will serve as chairman of the chapter’s board of directors for a one-year term that began earlier this year. Tait and other board members were elected in proceedings at Anne Arundel Community College recently.
Tait is COO of Kaizen Approach Inc., a cybersecurity consulting firm, a University of Maryland University College graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I am truly honored to be elected the American Red Cross Board Chair of Southern Maryland,” Tait said. “I look forward to leading a dedicated team of volunteers in writing a new chapter for the Red Cross of Southern Maryland. Our long-term goal is to become a top performing chapter and be recognized as a diverse and inclusive board of choice for volunteers, donors, and employees, while offering the highest level of compassionate service to our clients.”
The highly visible role works cooperatively with the Southern Maryland Chapter’s executive director to ensure the American Red Cross’ goals and mission are achieved. The population served by the chapter ranges between 500,000 and one million that reside in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The following were also elected as new members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term:
• Mary-Ann Burkhart, chief, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
• Joshua Burnett, business owner.
• Ignacio Goya, pastor and director of Chesapeake Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
• Whitney Harmel, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Tucker, emergency room physician.
The board of directors is composed of representatives from many different community sectors. The group develops the vision for the chapter and determines the policies that guide decisions. The board also ensures that the local Red Cross unit is an effective steward of our donors’ contributions. Board members are selected based on their individual expertise as well as their commitment to the American Red Cross humanitarian mission.
USDA helps ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.