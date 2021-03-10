Members of the public have been saying that making COVID-19 vaccination appointments is a problem in Charles County.
That’s the word from Dr. Dianna Abney, the county’s health officer, who addressed the issue during the county commissioners’ March 9 meeting.
“We have an overwhelming number of people sharing links” to appointments, she said, noting that whole families and people under the age of 18 are showing up.
Abney said county staff have been told that appointment links have been shared with entire neighborhoods and passed around workplaces. In addition, some church pastors have shared links.
“When you do that, our seniors are not able to be vaccinated,” the health officer said. People who misuse appointment links are turned away from the vaccination clinics.
Clinics are being held this week at North Point High School in Waldorf. Next week, they will be held at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place in La Plata, and Journey of Faith Church, 2900 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. The latter location is designed to focus on vaccination inequities, Abney said.
There is also a state-run mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Center in Waldorf.
The county has very specific limitations on who can currently get the vaccine, including currently anyone over the age of 65 and workers in certain critical areas. For more information, visit https://charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/.
In addition, the first vaccinations for home-bound residents will being next week. These will be done by mobile units.
Bill passes House
In other news, Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell said that House Bill 655, which would change how commissioners and school board members are elected for five counties in the state, including Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s, passed the state House. The bill would require the five counties to elect commissioners by district instead of at-large. The Charles’ commissioners earlier opposed the bill by 4-1, with Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) dissenting.
The House vote was 95-29-2, with five members absent. Five Democratic members of the Southern Maryland delegation voted yes, while three Republican members voted no. Del. Elizabeth G. “Susie” Proctor (D-Charles, Prince Georges’s) was absent for the March 3 vote. The bill was sent to the state Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.
House Bill 66, a bipartisan bill that would transition the state from fossil fuels, was withdrawn and sent for summer study, Mitchell said. This will allow more time for environmentalists and labor unions to come together and hash out plant closures, she said. The bill would also create a fund to retrain plant workers.
The General Assembly has taken no action so far on two bills to rename Indian Head Highway, Mitchell said. A bill sponsored by Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s) would rename it for former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, while Sen. Charles Ellis’ (D-Charles) bill would rename it for former President Barack Obama.
