Charles joins with six others on economic development

The Charles County Economic Development Department has joined with economic development organizations from Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in signing the “Joint Statement on Regional Collaboration among Maryland Capital Region Local Economic Development Organizations” to outline their collective commitment to growing a stronger Maryland Capital Region, according to a press release.
The genesis for the joint statement began in October 2019 when the six capital region organizations began meeting to discuss economic development issues of mutual concern to their 3.3 million citizens, representing more than 52% of the Maryland economy. While the COVID-19 crisis sweeping the nation has created an greater urgency for regional collaboration, the joint statement is an agreement to: explore joint marketing and promotion; establish shared rules for ethical marketing; formalize protocols for communications with regard to business prospects; evaluate policy changes to address competitiveness; evaluate the joint pursuit of targeted industry sectors; and engage other regional economic development partners.
The six organizations have been teleconferencing weekly since the onslaught of the COVID-19 crisis. Along with federal and state resources, the six economic development organizations are working collectively to create regional solutions to the economic recovery of the capital region, a commitment reflected in the addition of language referring to cooperation in addressing emergencies such as COVID-19.
The signing of this Joint Statement took place on Wednesday, April 1, via teleconference.
“This Joint Statement was created to strengthen the competitive position of Maryland’s capital area jurisdictions by working together to leverage our shared and complementary business advantages,” Darréll Brown, director of Charles County’s Economic Development Department, said in the press release.