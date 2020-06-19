Charles library system launches virtual summer reading program

The Charles County Public Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Program: Imagine Your Story runs from now through Aug. 22. All ages can register for this fantasy and folklore themed program by going to ccpl.beanstack.org. Just for registering you will get your first prize: a summer reading T-shirt.
Participants choose their age category of children (ages 0-12) or teens/adults (ages 13+) and begin earning points. Complete the program by earning 100 points through:
• Reading minutes.
• Logging reviews.
• Completing activity badge challenges.
In order to complete the Summer Reading Program, a participant must earn 100 points. Participants earn the halfway badge when they reach 50 points. Participants earn points through reading minutes, books, logging reviews or completing challenges under the activity badges.
Participants complete the program simply by reaching 100 points, no matter how these points are accumulated. Participants do not have to earn every badge in order to complete the Summer Reading Program. A participant could acquire points solely from reading without doing any of the other activities and still complete the program.
For more information, visit www.ccplonline.org/summer-reading-2020/.
Workshop on stream cleanup planned
The Alice Ferguson Foundation and Charles County Government are holding a virtual training on how to adopt a stream in Charles County on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Adopting a stream means taking action for clean land, safe water and healthy lives. The workshop will equip volunteers with information to track trash in Charles County streams and show them how to successfully host trash cleanup efforts with other volunteers.
To register for the training, go to bit.ly/CharlesCountyAAS, email sbattersby@fergusonfoundation.org, or call Paula Proctor at 301-396-5237.
SMADC announces farm mini-grants
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is announced recently a dedicated Pandemic Relief round of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program.
Due to the pandemic coronavirus affecting all aspects of life, and certain agriculture/farm businesses severely, the SMADC board has committed a round of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grants specifically for pandemic relief. SMADC will begin accepting applications on July 1. The Pandemic Relief Mini-Grant cycle will close on July 22, with awards announced by August.
This mini-grant round is designed to support established farms that have been financially adversely affected by the onset of the pandemic and are at risk for being unable to pay bills and maintain an adequate standard of living and care for their farm operations, and/or those who have financial needs concerning pivoting their business models to effectively serve their customers safely and to implement state-recommended COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.
To address the current need and where possible minimize financial burden, the grant parameters (for this mini-grant cycle only) include extensive changes and restrictions. Matching funds will not be required, and allowable expenses incurred from April 1 on will be considered. A total of $27,000 of funding is available. Applicants may request up to $2,000 per application. However, it is anticipated that the number of applicants may exceed the amount of funding available, therefore grant applications will be ranked and awards may be less than the requested amount.
Applicants may apply for grant funds for equipment that help farm businesses transition to an online or alternative sales strategy and other projects that maintain or expand sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, including on-farm upgrades to meet state COVID-19 standards for safety and social distancing, on-farm upgrades to enhance food safety per compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act produce safety rule, and marketing and promotion of current farm operation. Additionally, grant funds may be used for the purchase of foundation livestock, purchase of plant stock, veterinary bills, livestock feed, seeds, fertilizer and equipment parts for farm machinery repair.
For complete details of the SMADC Southern Maryland Farmer Pandemic Relief Mini-Grant Program, including criteria, guidelines, and access to the online application form, visit “Farmer Resources” to find the “Mini-Grants” page at www.SMADC.com.
Arts council to hold info session
Join Maryland State Arts Council program directors Emily Sollenberger and Laura Weiss as they host two virtual information sessions about the 2021 Independent Artist Awards on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, July 7, at 4 p.m.. They will walk through the IAA application, work sample requirements, the scoring rubric and review process. There will also be plenty of time for questions and answers.
Registration is not required; meetings will be held on Google Meet at the links below:
• Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m.: meet.google.com/kob-qyqq-six; join by phone: +1 402-509-9660, PIN: 118 959 073#.
• Tuesday, July 7, at 4 p.m.: meet.google.com/ert-mnxh-znd; join by phone: +1 304-503-3085, PIN: 396 167 361#.
Independent Artist Awards recognize achievement by Maryland artists making work independent of an institution or organization. The awards are accompanied by grants of $2,000, $10,000 and $15,000 that encourage artistic growth and sustained practice. 2021 IAAs will recognize artists in the visual/media arts. For more information, contact Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov, or Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov. The application deadline for the award is Friday, July 24, at 11:59 p.m.
SMADC releases ‘Horse Extra’ guide
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the ‘Horse Extra,’ a new guide to Southern Maryland’s horse industry.
The Southern Maryland Horse Extra is a consumer guide to all things horse-related in the five-county area of Southern Maryland (Anne Arundel, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s), which brings together resources for the region’s equine community including horse owners and businesses and those who are exploring the world of horses for the very first time.
Since the first settlers set foot in Maryland in the early 1600s, horses have played an important role in the state’s culture and economy. Today in Southern Maryland, the horse industry remains a dynamic component of the region’s agricultural community with numerous stables and barns that feature a wide range of services and activities in every equestrian discipline.
The full-color, 40-page brochure lists more than 50 horse barns and facilities around the region that offer riding lessons and summer camps, horse-boarding, training, sales, breeding, horse rescue and more.
Additional sections are dedicated to essential support services for the horse and rider, including local hay producers and feed suppliers, tack and saddlery, farm equipment, vets and farriers, plus information on area riding clubs, noteworthy Maryland equine organizations and state and county park trails that welcome equestrians.
Southern Maryland is also home to many specialized barns that provide nationally accredited equine-assisted therapy programs for individuals with special needs, and if you are new to horses and riding there are ten certified Maryland Horse Industry Board Horse Discovery Centers where you can interact with horses in a safe and friendly environment — no riding experience needed.
The Horse Extra is a free public resource and is available now to view or download on the ‘Get Our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Coming soon, SMADC will also launch an interactive online version of the Horse Extra which will enable content to be regularly updated and expanded as new equine businesses apply to be listed.
The new Horse Extra can be viewed at smadc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/smadc-horse-extra_FINAL-web.pdf.