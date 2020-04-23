Charles nursing homes epicenter of COVID-19 deaths in the county

At Tuesday’s Charles County Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners heard an update from Dr. Howard Haft, executive director at Maryland Primary Care Program of the Maryland Department of Health, on how county nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been affected by the novel coronavirus.
Haft said that as of Tuesday, 120 residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Charles County had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those residents, nine are currently hospitalized and 28 deaths were recorded as of Tuesday. As of Thursday, MDH was reporting that Charles County had a total of 31 deaths attributed to the virus.
Haft said MDH has taken note that previous outbreak data collection for assisted living facilities is ineffective due to the scale of the COVID-19 outbreak and the nuances in terms of testing. He said that testing capabilities need to be improved upon and MDH is on a fast track to produce a statewide recording system for all facilities.
“It’ll give more normalized and standardized data,” Haft said. “It’s intended to report situational awareness to help the state and counties predict where areas of need are in terms of staffing, testing, personal protection equipment or other areas of need.”
Haft said the current numbers given for positive cases in assisted living facilities do not accurately depict the seriousness of the outbreak.
“I think the full story we need to tell is more universal testing in all of our facilities so we know who has this acutely and who has recovered, both for patients and staff,” Haft said. “It’s a very important thing to know as we move from the acute phase of this pandemic to moving back to what we might consider somewhat normal again.”
Haft said that seven facilities in Charles County have reported positive coronavirus cases. He said that almost half the reported deaths in the state from the virus came from nursing facilities for both patients and staff.
“It’s not because they don’t get good care, it’s because they are the vulnerable people,” Haft said. “When the virus attacks, it’s most likely to attack them in a serious way, the distribution in the deaths is dramatically slanted towards the elderly and the sick.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) mentioned Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) acquisition of 500,000 additional test kits for the state and wondered if Hogan’s office understood the critical need for testing in the county.
Haft said he is not sure how many of the test kits will be available for the county, but the state is making nursing homes and assisted living facilities among the highest priorities when distributing testing materials.
“Anyone who works around [Hogan] understands that this has to happen quickly,” Haft said. “You have a direct conduit in me; you can be sure that your interests are my interests.”
Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) suggested providing nursing facilities additional means of access so family members could see their loved ones, such as additional technology or opening windows of the facility.
“When you see your family, that would give you encouragement to keep fighting,” Rucci said.
Haft agreed and said that it is painful for families of people in hospitals or a skilled nursing facility to be prohibited from visiting a loved one. Haft commended individuals working in skilled nursing facilities for their continued efforts and being on the front lines in the battle against the virus.
“Many have been serving there for decades in a selfless way and they don’t get the same kind of gratitude that we give to others in the health care worker community,” Haft said. “They’re not always the highest compensated or rewarded, but these people do a great job and a job that many people simply do not want to do.”
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said that some individuals in the community believe that the county is trying to hide the number of cases in nursing homes. This was after a report that gave statistical data of deaths from nursing facilities in Montgomery County.
“I continue to have conversations with people to ensure them that is not the case,” Stewart said. “If data is being released in Montgomery County, why aren’t we releasing data in Charles County?”
Haft said that the MDH will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it is not currently clear what information will be released, county or facility wide. Haft said when looking at facilities, the goal is to tell a more clear story about the prevalence of the residents’ conditions.
“We want to make sure that when we report, we are reporting something that makes sense to everybody,” Haft said. “There’s no intent to hide anything from anyone, just to make sure that it gives a correct story and correct information.”
Stewart continued by suggesting implementing concrete policies for all nursing homes facing an outbreak, including testing of those asymptomatic or who have previously been exposed to the virus.
“If you have a nursing home that only tests people that are symptomatic, that gives us a false sense of hope,” Stewart said. “During this time of uncertainty, fact-based information is keeping people sane, it’s going to be important to share data of those who are sick.”
Haft said that some current data on nursing facilities is incomplete and was done in a more voluntary way rather than standardized way. He said the goal is to capture the data so that individuals who need the information receive it.Commissioners also heard an update from Michelle Lilly, executive director of the Department of Emergency Services. Lilly reported that 52 individuals who are county first responders, fire and emergency medical services and law enforcement are in quarantine and 12 are in isolation due to the virus.
“The high numbers of those in quarantine does not impair the ability to respond to the county,” Lilly said. “Emergency services stands ready.”
Lilly said the department has received over 200 homemade face masks from the volunteer group Southern Maryland Mask Makers. She said the department is looking to the group to provide near 1,000 and is also working with the Amish community to provide homemade masks.
