To help students stay connected to school during a two-week closure, Charles County Public Schools has built a distance learning website with instructional resources. CCPS is closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. CCPS will post a link to the website at ccboe.com on Monday morning, according to a school system press release.
Parents of students who do not have access to technology or the internet can pick up resource packets at one of the eight food distribution sites open during the closure. Information about food distribution sites is posted on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com/pr/free-breakfast-lunch-available-for-children-during-closure/.
The food distribution sites are open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools: Henry E. Lackey High School; Maurice J. McDonough High School; St. Charles High School; Westlake High School; Milton M. Somers Middle School; Indian Head Elementary School; Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School; and J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
Students are not required by CCPS to complete any of the resources during the closure. Any work completed at home will not be graded or recorded for a grade.
“It is important for children to be engaged in reading, writing, math and science activities as frequently as possible. Our goal in providing a distance-learning website during the closure is to help students retain important skills necessary to stay on track with their studies,” Joan Withers, director of instructional programs for CCPS, said in the press release.
The site will feature three menus — elementary, middle and high — and include appropriate resources by grade level. All of the provided resources are free, but some require a student to enter his or her CCPS-issued Microsoft 365 user name and password.
A student’s user name is their student ID, followed by @ccboe.com. For example, 123456@ccboe.com. Today, schools provided students with paper copies of their student ID and password information. Parents can also call the CCPS Office of Accountability at 301-934-7395 during the closure to request the information.
Resources are available on the distance-learning website for students who have disabilities or receive additional learning accommodations, such as English as a Second Language services. The distance-learning website also features a general resources area with video tutorials for students and parents.
The third marking period is set to end on March 24, with the fourth marking period starting on March 25. CCPS will adjust marking period dates accordingly after the closure ends. Staff continue to work with the Maryland State Department of Education, as well as the state and local health departments, to monitor coronavirus and additional school system schedule changes.
All CCPS schools, buildings and facilities are closed to the public March 16 through 27; however, staff are available by phone during the closure at 301-932-6610.
CCPS will provide updates to parents and staff by email and on the system website at www.ccboe.com/index.php/coronavirus-information.