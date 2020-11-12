Charles County Public Schools on Thursday, Nov. 12, announced that all sports conditioning and skill sessions for students have been suspended immediately.
The suspension is a precautionary measure due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the county.
Charles public school staff will revisit allowing student athletes to participate in conditioning and skill/training sessions at a later time, according to a release.
The school system has guidelines in place for athletics and extracurricular activities for students. The guidelines are updated often and included in the school system's reopening plan posted at www.ccboe.com/index.php/reopening-plan-fall-2020.
The news comes on the heels of Superintendent Kim Hill's decision on Nov. 5 to delay the implementation of bringing students back to school buildings starting earlier this week. That plan was delayed until after Jan. 1 due to a rise in coronavirus test positivity rates and the number of cases per 100,000.