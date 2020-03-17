The Charles County Government Building was among the only places open to the public Tuesday morning, hours after a governor’s directive ordered numerous other establishments in the state — and by extension the county — to close their doors.
Charles County has declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019. This comes after the first reported case of COVID-19 in the county, an unidentified military retiree living in the county who had recently traveled to Asia.
Since then, there have been no reported new cases in Charles County. However, there are now more than 50 confirmed cases across the state of Maryland as of Tuesday around noon.
Following the directive of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), all theaters, fitness centers and bingo halls in the county closed to the general public as of 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. All restaurants will only serve through delivery or carry-out while all government buildings in Charles County “with large occupancy or attendance” will display social distancing recommendations.
There is no time frame for reopening other than, to quote the official order, “until after termination of the state of emergency or further guidance is provided by the Governor’s office.”
The county commissioners’ meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. went ahead as planned, although the agenda was heavily altered to reflect the ever-changing situation. Among other items, a citation of recognition in honor of the Maryland 2020 Century Farm families was postponed.
While the business of government has proceeded for the most part, many non-essential public services have been shuttered for the time being. Nearly all activities under the purview of Charles County Recreation and Parks have been canceled, with the parks themselves remaining open “for passive recreation only.”
Charles County Public Schools are closed until March 27 at the earliest, and all activities and sports have been cancelled. According to Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Hill, only essential employees are currently working on school grounds.
“The folks that are working are my leadership team, our operations team, our communications team, all of our building services folks and our maintenance folks,” said Hill. “We are counting on them and they are doing an amazing job of cleaning and sanitizing all of our buildings.”
The Charles County Department of Health hopes to make drive-in COVID-19 testing available as soon as possible and have made plans for the implementation of such testing “for about a week,” according to public health officer Dr. Suzan Lowry. However, due to a shortage of testing material, the health department’s capability will be limited.
“We don’t have as much re-agent and transport media as we would like,” said Lowry.
In the meantime, all other services provided by the Department of Health remain available for the time being, though it did close its Vital Records office on Tuesday afternoon to reduce the risk of customer exposure to the virus.
“We are evaluating which services are essential and critical to determine what should remain open and functional during this public health emergency,” said the health department’s public information officer Linda Warren. “When there is a change in health department services, we will alert the public and the media of those changes.”
“What do we get for having no Easter egg hunts, no church congregations, no eating out?” said Lowry. “Well, we buy time, because that’s what we need now. The health care system needs time. We need to slow down the rate of viral transmission.”
