A Newburg youth made a charitable donation to the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center in October and plans to continue to help other children through charity work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Martin "MJ" Gusky Jr., 7, is homeschooled but wanted to help assure the safety of children who would be attending public schools, particularly friends of his. Around mid-September, Gusky decided to begin the donation process, something he titled Project Good Shepherd.
According to the boy's mother, Dawn Gusky, he used money he previously saved up for a new baseball glove to purchase 70 bottles of hand sanitizer to protect the health of students while learning. Bill and Julie Dotson, family friends of the Guskys, heard about MJ's charitable work and decided to purchase two KN95 masks for each child in the center to go along with his donation.
MJ Gusky presented the donation on Oct. 30 to Principal Daphne Burns at the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, following Charles County Public Schools' safety guidelines. The Gusky family knew Burns from her time as an administrator at Mary B. Neal Elementary School, where MJ Gusky's older sister attended.
Burns said the donation will support both teachers and students. Burns and her staff provided MJ Gusky with thank you cards that showed their appreciation for what he had done and keeping their students and staff in mind.
"My teachers are excited for the supplies to help support them as they support students back at school," Burns said.
"It made me feel really good," MJ Gusky said of his donation. "It's our responsibility to give back to the community."
Dawn Gusky said her son realizes the importance of caring for neighbors, especially during such a difficult time. She said MJ wants to make sure children in the community help keep it strong and continue to be involved.
"It upset him that kids aren't looked at the same way, there are a lot of opportunities for teenagers and kids in the community," the mother said. "He wants other kids to know that each of us can do small things to make a huge impact."
Dawn Gusky said her son is currently working on holiday projects so that he can help other families affected by COVID-19. She said he is also working with Charles County government officials on engaging younger children in civics and other programs.
"Now there are other kids who want to be involved," Dawn Gusky said. "We have interest from children in Prince George's, Calvert and St. Mary's counties to bring this to other communities."
Dawn Gusky said her son was mentored by former senator Thomas "Mac" Middleton and Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III (D). One of MJ Gusky's goals is to eventually represent District 28 in the Maryland Senate as Middleton previously did.
Bowling said he was honored that MJ Gusky chose him as a mentor and described him as a "wonderful young man." Bowling said the boy has taken initiative and shown the importance of giving back to those less fortunate, especially during challenging times.
"He is showing at a very early age what it means to be a public servant and give back to the community," Bowling said. "He is inspiring others to give back to someone, regardless of their background."
Bowling said he sees MJ Gusky becoming a senator one day due to his dedication to public servitude at such a young age. Bowling said he thinks the community could learn from the boy's actions and that he plans to continue to help further MJ Gusky's projects in any way he can.
"To be frank, it just shows that titles don't make the leaders, your actions do," Bowling said. "What [MJ Gusky] has done is shown what a great young leader he is."
When asked where he plans taking Project Good Shepard in the future, MJ Gusky simply said, "The sky is the limit."