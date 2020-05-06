Check out bluegrass shows, Southern Maryland style

This Saturday, May 9, would have been the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad’s annual bluegrass concert fundraiser at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. However, due to the novel coronavirus, that event, like so many others, has been canceled. As of now, a postponed date has not been planned.
Many in Southern Maryland have been missing the places to go out and listen to live bluegrass music. As such, promoter and musician Jay Armsworthy of California said he decided to bring the local bluegrass scene to computers, cellphones and tablet screens right in the homes of local fans through a virtual concert.
This Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. there will be a virtual Facebook Live event featuring a compilation of past performances from local bluegrass bands and musicians in Southern Maryland.
He had been set to do another concert with his band Eastern Tradition in Leonardtown later this month. That event has been moved to a virtual platform, too.
“I put together a bunch of stuff I already had on my computer, bluegrass shows,” for the Leonardtown event. That got him thinking, he said, that it would be nice to share some music from a bunch of bands with bluegrass aficionados in the region. So, he scoured the web for videos of local bands, including Eastern Tradition, Recycled Bluegrass, 15 Strings, Spoon Creek and several others. According to Armsworthy, the event is currently planned to be three hours long, but seems to be growing as he keeps coming across with other local acts.
And, he promises, at the end will be a special live treat via one of Armsworthy’s side projects, Cousins in Harmony, with Woody Norris.
“I called him, he was OK with it, and we’ll keep a good distance apart,” as they play a set at one of their homes, Armsworthy said.
During the event, there will be an opportunity to make a donation to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad’s building fund, which is collecting money for a squad building to help better serve the community. “It goes directly to the rescue squad auxiliary’s account,” he said.
Armsworthy said Monday afternoon that he’s still working to figure out all of the technical twists associated with posting the concert compilation and live event, but it’s just about ready to go. He’s no stranger to online platforms — the guitar picker hosts a weekly online radio show on The Bluegrass Jamboree every Monday evening.
This Saturday’s virtual concert can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jay.armsworthy.
St. Mary’s artists go online during pandemic
St. Mary’s is a creative community — from an array of cultural festivals and musical performances to a vibrant community theater, art galleries and more. Cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic abound and artists are left without gigs, workshops are canceled, events are postponed indefinitely, shops and galleries close, and the “new normal” doesn’t feel normal at all, according to a release from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.
As opportunities shut down and stay-at-home orders persist, most artists are still busy writing new songs and musical compositions, drawing, dancing, designing and creating.
The arts council website has been newly updated to feature community artists as a way to virtually share their talents. Visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com for lists of resources for online concerts and performances, tutorials, lessons, workshops, art challenges, “Art To Go” kits, podcasts and radio talk shows and more.
St. Mary’s artists offering virtual events or content who would like to share on the arts council website can send email to info@smcart.org.
Special farmers market planned for May 10
Historic Sotterley will present a Mother’s Day “drive-thru” farmers market this Sunday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California. There will be a variety of items for sale, including oysters, beef, cut flowers, honey, beer, kettle corn, eggs, chocolates, baked goods, pickles, soaps, bagged coffee and more. Food trucks from Chief’s and Blue Wind will also be participating. To ensure visitors come away with exactly what they want, contact vendors in advance to place pre-orders from Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org. For more information and updates, check Sotterley’s website or Facebook page.
Time to step up to spring
The weather is warming up and communities are adjusting to what is likely becoming a new normal. It’s more important than ever to ensure we are paying attention to our health and well being, according to a newsletter from St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks. To that end, the department is challenging residents to the Step Up competition. Record daily activity, using a step counter or an activity conversion chart, available at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/activityconversionchart.pdf. Starting on Sunday afternoons, you will be able to enter information on an online reporting form. This form will be open for the previous week’s entries until Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m.
So, get outside and walk around the neighborhood, walk the dog, mow the lawn or walk the nearest trail; just be sure to adhere to the stay-at-home directive. Weekly winners will be selected each Wednesday and a $25 recreation and parks gift card will be awarded to the top overall step earners in each of these age categories: elementary school, middle school, high school and adult. A grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift certificate at the end of the competition.
Find links and other information on the recreation and parks website or Facebook page, or go to www.facebook.com/events/231968268154149/.
Franchot says state taxes aren’t due until July 15
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced Monday that taxpayer services call center agents will no longer be staffing the phone lines as of the close of business March 23. Taxpayers can still email tax questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. Response times may be affected as limited staff will be focused on processing tax returns and issuing refunds.
The federal government announced there would be a 90-day extension of the April 15 deadline for federal income tax payments, and Maryland followed suit. No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15. Taxpayers who take advantage of the federal extension to file their return will be automatically granted an extension on their Maryland tax filings.
Free call program will check in on seniors
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services recently announced a program through the Maryland Department of Aging called Maryland Senior Call Check, a free telephone service to check on older residents. This service will place an automated daily call to the participant at a regularly scheduled time. If the call is not picked up after three attempts, the service will call an alternate person on the senior citizen’s behalf to check in. If the alternate does not pick up or there is alternate, local authorities will be contacted to perform a wellness check.
For more information, call 1-866-50-CHECK (1-866-502-0560) or register online at www.aging.maryland.gov.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Food pantry staying open
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
Registry for recovered patients created
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last Friday announced the launch of COVIDConnect, a new registry for Marylanders who have recovered from COVID-19. This registry will serve as a community platform to share experiences and lend support to others who are coping with the recovery process.
COVIDConnect will also provide opportunities for these recovered patients to learn about potential research or clinical studies that may contribute to scientific progress in the treatment of COVID-19 through vaccine testing or medication trials. To become part of this new registry, recovered coronavirus patients can visit health.maryland.gov/covidconnect.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.