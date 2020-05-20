Chesapeake Charities seeking nominations of COVID-19 heroes

Chesapeake Charities’ fifth annual Celebration of Charity is set for Nov. 5 at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville and will recognize heroic actions taken by local citizens who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual luncheon recognizes people and organizations that exemplify the qualities of leadership, community service and altruism. The celebration includes three categories of award recipients: Volunteer of the Year; Non-profit of the Year; and Philanthropist of the Year. Due to the many stories of heroism, there may be several honorees selected in each category. Nomination forms are available online at ChesapeakeCharities.org or by calling the office at 410-643-4020. Nominations are due by June 15.
Chesapeake Charities is asking the community-at-large to submit nominations. Philanthropist of the Year will recognize an individual who has demonstrated outstanding generosity and community leadership. Volunteer of the Year will honor someone who has gone above and beyond in fulfilling their service role. Nonprofit of the Year will be presented to an organization that has consistently provided vital support to communities and families. The Governor Larry Hogan Scholarship for cancer research also will be presented at the event. Nominees must be from one of the nine counties served by Chesapeake Charities: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Talbot.
Democratic clubs to hold forum
The Veterans and Western Democratic Clubs of Charles County will hold a virtual Charles County Circuit Court candidate forum with candidates Adrienne Davis, Patrick Devine and Makeba Gibbs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The forum moderator will be Derrick Terry, second vice president of Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County and Vicinity. Join the forum online at www.facebook.com/vetdems/. For more information, email terrydn@gmail.com.
Library offers nonprofit, grant writing programs
Charles County Public Libraries has partnered with The Foundation Directory Online to offer five free virtual programs for patrons interested in grant writing and nonprofit organizations.
The Foundation Directory Online Professional is an electronic database for grantseekers that contains profiles of more than 140,000 U.S. grant makers and one million recently awarded grants.
All programs are being offered online via Zoom. For ages 18 and up. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive an email with instructions for how to participate.
To register, visit the CCPL events calendar at ccplonline.libnet.info/events?v=grid.
Is Starting a Nonprofit Right for You? – 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 – Learn the legal and logistical elements necessary to start a successful nonprofit, possible alternatives to starting a nonprofit and introduction to a toll that will help assess readiness for starting a nonprofit.
Intro to Finding Grants – 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 – Discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funding sources.
Intro to Foundation Directory Online – 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 – Learn how to use Foundation Directory Online, the most comprehensive prospect research tool for fundraisers, with over 156,000 grant maker profiles. Learn how to search for grantmakers who have funded similar organizations and causes.
Intro to Proposal Writing – 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21 – This class will provide an overview on how to write a standard project proposal to a foundation.
Grants 101: Virtual Q&A – 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 – This is a video call question-and-answer session with a Funding Information Network expert from the Candid office in New York City. Receive assistance searching Foundation Directory Online and Grants to Individuals, get tips on proposal writing or learn about nonprofit management resources.
Free meals being given in Waldorf
Our Place Waldorf will be providing 500 meals to families and individuals in need beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. The meal giveaway will take place at DeHanas Real Estate Services at 1218 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf and will be handed out in the form of a drive-thru.
Alzheimer’s Association offers free virtual classes
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter has announced that it is offering free virtual education programs to help caregivers and their families,, according to a news release from the organization. Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others.
Following is a list of webinars scheduled for May. Participation is free. Registration is required to receive the login information for the webinar. To register, visit alz.org/nca or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
• Effective Communications Strategies — Tuesday, May 26, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — Monday, May 18, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Learn about some of the common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia, how to assess the person’s needs, and how to intervene effectively.
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter also is offering telephone and virtual support groups. To find a group that meets on a convenient day and time, visit alz.org/nca or call the Association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. The helpline is available around the clock, 365 days a year, with professional staff ready to provide reliable information and support to for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
State fair scholarship applications being accepted
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically, no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 1, to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com. Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2020 Maryland State Fair. The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college, or trade school. The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need.
The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. For additional information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Hospital’s blood drives receive community support
University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center partnered with the American Red Cross in April to help the organization fill the need for blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancellations of blood drives across the Washington, D.C., region at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant reduction in blood donations, impacting people who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, patients suffering from cancer, and more.
In response, the community health team at Charles Regional Medical Center partnered with the Red Cross to coordinate two blood drives, held on Tuesday, April 14, and Monday, April 27, at the American Legion Post in La Plata. Despite stay-at-home restrictions currently affecting Maryland residents, registration for both days completely filled in a matter of days.
In addition, the hospital has developed a flyer, distributed to patients who have recovered from COVID-19, encouraging them to contact the American Red Cross about making a plasma donation to be used by those still battling coronavirus. The Red Cross is evaluating convalescent plasma treatment for these cases.
The hospital’s next blood drive is scheduled for Monday, June 22, at the La Plata United Methodist Church. Potential donors can register for this blood drive or find more open blood drives in the region by visiting www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.