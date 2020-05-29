Coming clean: Calvert has decontamination station for COVID-19

Calvert County has its own decontamination station for emergency and public safety vehicles.
That makes it unique as far as Pristine Inc. is concerned, said business’ co-owner Jeremy McDonaugh.
Pristine, an Owings Mills-based company, began offering decontamination of ambulances, state patrol, fire department and sheriff’s office vehicles in Prince Frederick on April 23.
The company — which set up a tow-behind and two tents near a water tower north of Calvert Health Medical Center — cleans 75 to 100 vehicles per week.
It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to decontaminate a vehicle, McDonaugh said, noting that about 80% of their work has involved ambulances.
The Calvert site is the only one of four where the business is cleaning vehicles, he said. Their other sites — Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County — involve cleaning buildings.
“This is a really unique station,” McDonaugh said, referring to the Prince Frederick operation.
According to McDonaugh, Pristine uses approved cleaning chemicals from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s List N. The list started with about 20 in mid-March but now has between 50 and 100.
“They’re adding more every day,” he said.
COVID-19 hasn’t really helped or hurt Pristine’s business, but it has shifted it around. Cleaning related to a flu virus is typically a winter season activity. “Our balance [of work] has shifted. Exterior building cleaning has dropped off,” he said, adding that the company also cleans building interiors.
McDonaugh said ambulance and other drivers have expressed gratitude for the drive-thru cleaning service in Prince Frederick.
“We’re providing a service to our volunteers to make sure it’s safe for volunteers and patients,” said Al Jeffery, Calvert’s deputy director of public safety. He noted that many, if not all, of the county’s ambulance and fire department staffers are volunteers.
“It’s working out really, really well,” Jeffery said, adding that Pristine has cleaned about four or five buildings in Calvert too.
Calvert paid Pristine $65,000 for the first 30 days and is paying $70,000 for the second 30 days, Jeffery said.
“It’s a privilege to take care of ambulance, fire and police because they do most of the taking care of,” said Justin Barnes, a Carroll County resident and operations manager at Pristine. “We were blown away by the professionalism and the organization” of those [people] Pristine has interacted with in Calvert, McDonaugh said.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB