Commissioners gives St. Mary's public schools $400K for laptops

Weeks after the St. Mary’s public school system was denied a request for millions of dollars from the county commissioners for laptops, the board agreed to give the school system $400,000 on Tuesday.
A joint meeting between the commissioners and board of education that morning came with much back and forth during a discussion about money and online learning, which was put to the test this spring after school buildings were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tammy McCourt, the school system’s assistant superintendent of fiscal services, explained they have not yet received the $2.3 million they are expecting from the education stabilization funds, part of the federal CARES Act.
“But when we do receive those funds, it’ll be immediately used for laptops,” McCourt said.
She also clarified the cost of laptops have changed since the school system first priced them. An April 29 school board meeting showed a Dell 3190 cost $350 and a Dell 3400, a more advanced device, cost $599. McCourt said those prices changed to $320 and $645.
“Unfortunately, Dell is saying now we will not receive delivery of the laptops until September,” McCourt said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) summarized how the the county allocated its share of CARES Act relief funding of $19.8 million over a month ago. In meeting documents from the school system, it explains how the public schools requested $5.4 million from the county but was given $58,863.
“So, I’m going to sit here and say it’s a great spin,” Morgan said, adding that half of the nearly $20 million went to the health department. The other half was split among economic development, information technology, payroll, the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission and others, but not the school system beyond the approximate $59,000, despite the large share of the county’s operating budget that generally goes toward schools.
“Please don’t spin that we’re shortening you along the way, because that’s not true,” he said.
Morgan also acknowledged when the school system recently returned to the county $400,000 to help balance the county budget. He moved yesterday to allocate a one-time-only $400,000 to the school board to help buy laptops. That motion was later approved.
However, questions continued about internet availability, bandwidth and laptop prices.
Meeting documents show the education stabilization funds can provide 7,116 laptops, which led to Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) questioning if that purchase were possible with the funds they are expecting.
Superintendent Scott Smith jumped in to say that when the money is finalized “we will do what you do, what everybody does,” and get a price quote from the vendor and buy as many as the money allows. He said they also planned to purchase $1,500 hotspots.
“I don’t know why we keep going back around about how much a computer costs,” Smith said, adding that he appreciates the state’s attorney’s office is helping to buy laptops as well as Morgan’s move to give $400,000. The St. Mary’s state’s attorney’s office last week offered to use $100,000 originally slated for Project Graduation to buy 315 laptops for county students.
“We are trying to get computers in the hands of children. Regardless of the connectivity they may or may not have,” the superintendent said.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who dialed into the virtual meeting, said a “middle mile” project, a plan to expand broadband, is “corporate welfare” and would cost families more money in the long run. He went on to say the original $59,000 relief fund allocation to the school system was “ridiculous,” an “insult” and disagreed with Morgan that it was “a spin.”
He said he rarely hears Smith reach that level of frustration when speaking to commissioners.
“I hear the frustration in your voice, I want you to know, it doesn’t go unnoticed or unheard because that middle mile will not be done by next school year,” he said to Smith. “It will not be done in time for the school year after that.”
