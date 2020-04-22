You are the owner of this article.
Commissioners to discuss state relief fund allocations Friday

Charles County Government Building

The Charles County Government Building in La Plata

 PHOTO BY CHARLES COUNTY GOVERNMENT

The Charles County Board of Commissioners is holding a special meeting on Friday, April 24, to discuss the Maryland Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations. The meeting will be held virtually beginning at 9 a.m.

The public can watch this meeting on Charles County Government Television which airs on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10 or at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. Residents without internet service can listen to the meeting at 301-645-0500.

