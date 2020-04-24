Commissioners to hold virtual constant yield tax rate hearing

Due to the ongoing state of emergency, the Board of County Commissioners will be holding the Constant Yield Tax Rate public hearing for fiscal 2021 virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
Comments may be submitted starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29 through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1, via:
• E-Comment: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ConstantYield.
• Phone: Call 301-645-0652 to leave a message.
• Mail: Send to Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, MD 20646 (must be received by Tuesday, May 5).
Residents can view the public hearings on Charles County Government Television which airs on Comcast Channel 95 and Verizon Channel 10 or at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. Residents without internet access may call 301-645-0500 to listen to the meeting.
Information on the constant yield tax rate will be available on Board Docs by Friday, April 24, at go.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public.
For more information, call the Charles County Commissioners Office at 301-645-0570. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Christ Church sets up COVID-19 resource bank
Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata, at 112 Charles St. in La Plata, and its sister parish, Christ Church Wayside in Newburg, are creating a resource bank to link people with skills and assets to those in need. Skills on offer range from filling out forms and navigating insurance claims, to running errands, getting groceries, online tutoring and yard work. The links to offer (“I Have a Skill”) or request (“I Have a Need”) help can be found at www.christchurchlaplata.org or on either church’s Facebook page.
For more information, visit www.christchurchlaplata.org, Christ Church, LaPlata on Facebook, or email the pastor, the Rev. Kate Heichler, at kateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Maryland Leadership Workshop cancels summer program
Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, has announced that it is canceling its summer 2020 programs due to health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Delegates and families who were already registered will be issued refunds, and MLW is currently in discussions to offer alternative virtual programming.
Now in its 65th year, MLW was scheduled to host its five, week-long programs for middle and high school students from July 12 to Aug. 1. Earlier this year, the organization announced that it would be returning this year to its former long-time home at Washington College in Chestertown.
For more information, visit www.MLW.org or contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org.
No Kid Hungry announces interactive free meals finder
The nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry announced the launch of a brand new ‘Free Meals Finder’ map, a resource that makes it easier than ever for families to find the closest meal distribution site in their community at the touch of a button, according to a news release.
With schools across the country closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic and many families facing lost jobs and wages, No Kid Hungry wants to ensure kids who usually eat free and reduced price meals at school are getting food at home and families know where they can access emergency meals during this crisis, the release stated.
The interactive map is available in both English and Spanish at www.NoKidHungry.org/Help and filters by location while also showing meal times.
Md. School for the Blind delivers distance learning
Developing and delivering accessible remote learning for students who have complex needs and abilities can be challenging under ideal conditions.
The Maryland School for the Blind staff is going above and beyond to continue to deliver quality educational and support services remotely to their hundreds of visually impaired and multiply disabled students across the state of Maryland, according to an MSB news release.
The staff at MSB are using technology and creative programming to meet the students’ needs by tailoring a distance learning plan for each student, including delivery of the appropriate physical materials, technology and resources needed to accomplish each goal.
The team of professionals including teachers, therapists, social workers, career, residential and recreation specialists are finding creative ways to engage students through on-line platforms and social media groups. Many are leading virtual classes, events, and activities. The physical education and athletic coaches are even conducting a virtual track and field team since the team’s season was cancelled.
Heather Johnson, MSB braille instructor, has been planning and creating braille reading and writing activities and mailing them home to her students since the day school closed on March 13.
She has been touching base via video and email to review her students work and to connect and answer questions from their families. She has recorded videos of herself giving directions, shared videos on how to load braille paper, care for a braille writer and how the braille dots correspond with the keys.
Music is bringing people together more than ever during this uncertain time and even though she can’t be with her students in person, Danielle Long, MSB music therapist, has created her own YouTube Channel for students and their families. She has been adding music therapy session playlists, “music choice” activities, as well as curated playlists featuring music related to various goals or topics.
To learn more about MSB visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org or contact Dotty Raynor @dottyr@mdschblind.org.
State fair scholarship applications being accepted
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically, no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 1, to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com. Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college, or trade school. The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. For additional information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Registration for summer adventure camps open
Registration is open for summer adventure camps at the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s Hard Bargain Farm.
Choose from six one-week-long overnight camps, full of activities like canoeing, archery, science, nature hikes, and evenings around a roaring campfire. Open to all young explorers going into fourth through eighth grade.
Available sessions include June 21-26, June 28-July 3, July 5-10, July 12-17, July 19-24 and July 26- 31.
The COVID-19 outbreak has made the process of scheduling for the summer uncertain. To be more flexible, if school schedules change or social distancing remains in effect into the June and July months, the Alice Ferguson Foundation will offer a full refund of camp reservation. Individuals may also switch to a different week if there are spots available.
The cost is $650. For more information or to register, visit fergusonfoundation.org/summercamps/.
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange deadline extended
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange today announced an extension until June 15 of the special enrollment period that began in mid-March to help uninsured Marylanders during the State of Emergency for Coronavirus (COVID-19) declared by Gov. Larry Hogan. Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace, MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.”
The enrollment period began Monday, March 16, and will now run through Monday, June 15.
Help is available in more than 200 languages through the call center, as well as Relay service for the deaf and hard of hearing. Trained navigators and brokers statewide will offer help enrolling over the phone. You can find locations and contact information at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the mobile app.
For additional details about Maryland’s response to the ongoing pandemic, visit governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. Health resource information is at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
Mormon church announces volunteer portal
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced a website for volunteers to help others from home or by volunteering with a local nonprofit agency during the coronavirus pandemic.
JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community. Just Serve provides opportunities to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy and enhance the quality of life in the community. Unlike other volunteer sites, Just Serve is a nationwide site but is managed locally.
The site contains service opportunity listings in the surrounding communities. It is always changing so check it often. Summer is a wonderful time for high school students to earn their service hours. Families who serve together, stay together.
Fire, EMS discouraging visitors
The Department of Emergency Services and the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Departments throughout Charles County are discouraging visitors to local fire and EMS departments, according to a press release.
For emergencies, call 911. Donations are appreciated and the stations and county departments are working to coordinate them without residents visiting the fire and EMS stations, according to the release. Residents and businesses that wish to donate are asked to call 301-609-3435 or email: DESdonations@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For more information about the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, contact Bill Smith, volunteer fire/EMS coordinator, at 301-934-3581. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Ask CCPS help desk available during closure
To limit the possible spread of the novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, Charles County Public Schools is moving to a modified telework schedule through March 27 for eligible support staff. Some 12-month employees will be required to report to work on site to conduct business operations. Supervisors and principals will notify those employees and ensure workspaces meet social distancing guidelines.
All employees should continue to monitor their CCPS email for updates on their work schedule and the school system’s operating status.
The CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building switchboard, 301-932-6610 and 301-870-3814, is closed to the public beginning Friday, March 20. The switchboard remains closed through Friday, March 27.
Parents, staff and community members in need of assistance can log on to CCPS website at ccboe.com and look for the Ask CCPS menu button located under the photo slideshow. Ask CCPS is a help desk for students, staff, parents and the community. The system features two areas for questions – general questions and technology requests. CCPS staff are monitoring the system and will respond to inquiries as they are received. A direct link to Ask CCPS is ccboe.com/askccps.
During the closure, CCPS is communicating with parents and staff via email, text notifications for text message subscribers, ccboe.com, the 24-hour information line at 301-934-7410, and CCPS social media outlets. Monitoring email and the CCPS website, ccboe.com, are the best ways to receive up-to-date information about the status of school.
Parents and staff can sign up for CCPS text message notifications. Text Y or YES to 67587 for updates from CCPS. Text messages can only be sent by CCPS to cell phone numbers on file for students and staff members.
CCPS is closed through Friday, March 27. CCPS continues to work with the state and county health departments, as well as the Maryland State Department of Education, to monitor COVID-19. Check the website at ccboe.com for the latest information.
Charles County government suspends non-essential meetings
In response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing recommendations, Charles County government announced that it will suspend all non-essential boards, commissions and committee meetings until further notice.
All emergency board, commissions and committee meetings will be held virtually in accordance with the Maryland Municipal Attorneys Association guidelines for virtual meetings. Any meetings that are scheduled will be posted on the online calendar at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.