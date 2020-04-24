Community college freezes tuition, hiring in response to virus

The College of Southern Maryland has announced it is freezing tuition and hiring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many college operations will also have to be suspended or temporarily reduced until it is safe for us to reopen fully. The college must now take steps to reshape our workforce for this current environment. By reshaping our work, we will be able to respond more nimbly to the virus and its impact,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said in a release.
The Wednesday morning press release revealed CSM is freezing tuition for the fall semester, waiving summer and fall semester course fees, conducting a “soft hiring freeze,” offering 20 or more year employees a voluntary separation incentive and offering all employees a voluntary workload reduction.
Murphy told the Maryland Independent in an email that the separation incentive is a program to support “long-term eligible employees who may want to choose to focus on other areas of their lives right now.”
The college has over 500 full-time employees, and roughly 13% of them were eligible for the program, she said.
Registration for the fall semester opened Monday, April 20, and the decision to freeze tuition was made last weekend. The cost of tuition, as of fall 2019, is $131 per credit for Southern Maryland residents, $229 for Maryland students outside the tri-county region and $294 for out-of-state residents. The cost of combined fees is 25% of the tuition amount.
“CSM leadership, faculty and staff have shown amazing commitment to our students in these unprecedented times. Their collective, and ongoing, response to this pandemic shines a light on their compassion, resiliency, and commitment to our learners and our community. The CSM team are forward-thinkers and they have the Board’s full support, respect, and gratitude,” Ted Harwood, CSM’s board of trustee chair, said in the release.
Murphy said the college is still enrolling for both summer and fall sessions and is increasing the number of short-term classes for students who want to catch-up or get ahead during the summer.
The community college moved its instruction to online March 16, closed the campus to the public the next day and, on April 15, waived the $20 per credit online course fee for its 2020 summer sessions. That waiver was extended to the fall semester.
During the closure, staff has reached out to nearly 600 students who needed help connecting to resources or in need of a laptop, which the college has loaned to them. The college’s foundation provided more than $25,000 in student emergency aid and raised more than $50,000 to support students with food, living incidentals, education supplies, transportation and tuition assistance.
The college president said the transition to remote learning went well because its online learning presence had already been growing and successful for the past decade.
“All classes already had online shells in the learning management system, and all faculty had been trained to use it. The college has had a long-standing online and faculty support function, which has greatly minimized any disruption in student learning due to the pandemic,” she said.
CSM announced it will maintain virtual learning through Aug. 16 and campuses will remain closed to the public. For more information on the college’s operational changes as they happen, visit ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews