Commuter bus routes modified or curtailed

Effective today, April 13, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is implementing further reductions of commuter bus service in response to significant reductions in ridership as riders continue to limit their use of these services to essential trips only, according to an MTA press release.
The following routes will continue to operate on a “S” schedule: 203, 210, 215, 230, 250, 320, 325, 410, 411, 420, 505, 650, 725. All service on commuter bus route 204 will be completely suspended.
Most other bus routes have been modified and have limited runs. A complete list of service modifications and other steps MTA is taking to protect riders and operators, and to maximize efficiency, is available at www.mta.maryland.gov/coronavirus.