Confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow; infections likely came 2-3 weeks ago

As of Tuesday, there were 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Calvert County.
Dr. Larry Polsky, Calvert’s health officer, said many of these cases were acquired two to three weeks ago before social distancing guidelines were issued.
As of Monday, the health department was investigating whether the person in Case No. 9 acquired the virus at a Huntingtown bowling alley on March 11 or at an Ocean City group gathering two days later.
The department has information that most of the other cases developed through a point of contact with 1 or 2 people known to have the virus or there was no known contact with someone with the virus. This leads Polsky to believe that the virus is being spread by people who have the virus but are asymptomatic or show no signs of having the virus.
Polsky strongly encourages people to stay home unless they must go out. If one must leave a household, he encourages choosing someone who is under 50 or does not have a compromised immune system.
In the past 10 days, Polsky said authorities have discovered that people in their 50s, not just those over 60, are “much more susceptible to developing serious illness” than younger folks. He’s not sure why, although he said the immune system gradually weakens as one gets older.
Based on conversations in the community, Polsky said it appears that the majority of people are following social distancing guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If people are not following the guidelines, medical authorities won’t begin to see those results for another seven to 10 days, he said. “We won’t get a good handle on it for another two to three weeks.”
Polsky added that it “seems likely that the virus is relatively prevalent (in the community),” he said, noting it can take up to 10 days to get test results back.
Polsky encourages the public to make alternative plans for Easter and Passover instead of gathering in groups.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines 30 days through the end of April.
The original 15-day guidelines expired Monday, March 30.
On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued a shelter in place order that prohibits people from leaving their home unless they need to buy food, medicine or have an urgent medical matter.
Essential employees can still go to work if they can’t work from home. Residents were asked not to leave the state unless absolutely necessary and should self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning.
According to calverthealth.org, Calvert is somewhat atypical in that two-thirds of the residents who are employed work outside of the county.
Most county residents work in either St. Mary’s, Prince George’s or Anne Arundel counties, Washington, D.C., or Northern Virginia.
Other than St. Mary’s, each of these places has higher rates of infection than Calvert.
This will likely contribute to additional cases in Calvert County over the next upcoming weeks and months.
