With extreme warm temperatures expected throughout this week, a number of public locations are now open for cooling in Southern Maryland.
In St. Mary’s County, the Three Oaks Center, located at 46905 Lei Drive in Lexington Park, will be open Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and The Mission, located at 42015 Great Mills Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calvert County has two available cooling centers, including the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick and the Northeast Community Center at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, both open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 22.
Due to COVID-19, the usual cooling center locations in Charles County are not available. Instead, four other locations will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including Willing Helper’s Hall in La Plata, New Hope Church of God and Waldorf West Library in Waldorf and Village Green in Indian Head. The La Plata High School Outdoor Pool will also be open this week from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, those who use the cooling centers are required to wear face coverings and maintain six foot social distancing measures, according to several county news releases. Times listed for the cooling centers are subject to change but updates can be found on the county’s website.
Stephen Walker, director of the St. Mary’s County department of emergency services, shared on Monday that it becomes increasingly important to check on the elderly and make sure they are able to stay cool, since some are immobile or homebound and not able “to get up and go” to a cooling center. He also recommended drinking plenty of water and saving outdoor time for the early morning or evening to avoid the heat.