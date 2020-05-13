Coping with COVID-19

One could say that a Solomons restaurant has been a “lighthouse” of sorts for locals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered all restaurants closed for regular dine-in business on March 16, brothers Nick and Rusty Shriver decided to begin selling high demand “essential” items from the Lighthouse Restaurant as a way to continue making money while providing a community service.
Among the items available are: toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, bleach, gloves, trash bags, fruit, vegetables, bread, spaghetti, white rice, beans, canned tuna, sugar, flour, steak, seafood, eggs, milk, butter and deli meat. The products are provided by Sysco Eastern Maryland, a food distributor located in Pocomoke City on the Eastern Shore.
“We thought we could give the community a more private and safe environment to shop,” Rusty said. The business allows only two customers into the dining area at a time, he said.
“It’s a win for us because we’re able to do some business, and we can help the community. It’s kind of a ‘win-win’ thing. People have embraced us very well,” he said.
Advertising has only been through the restaurant’s Facebook page and word of mouth.
At its highest, the business had 40 people waiting in line outside, Rusty said on Friday, May 8. “Yesterday, we sold 20 cases of chicken in one hour,” he said, adding that the business also sold 100 pounds of ground beef that day.
The business reduced its staff of 78 employees to 10 as a result of the coronavirus, but last week hired all of its employees back because it got a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan.
The loan will keep the business going for 2 1/2 months, Nick said.
He’s hoping that the restaurant can reopen for dine-in customers soon.
“He has done nothing for small business owners in Maryland,” Nick said of Hogan. “Supposedly, he’s a conservative governor, but we’re one of three states where you can’t play golf (until Hogan later allowed the reopening of golf courses on May 7).”
The brothers are hoping that Hogan will move up the Phase II opening date so they aren’t hurt during their busy season, which runs from Mother’s Day to Labor Day.
The restaurant, located at 14636 Solomons Island Road South behind Solomons Gallery, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB