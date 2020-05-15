Coronavirus and baseball just don't mix

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and coronavirus. Which one of those doesn’t fit?
Long ago, I performed a happy 10-year stint as sports editor of this newspaper. I enjoyed covering activities of all varieties and by athletes of all ages, but baseball always held a special place in my heart. Still does. Maybe it has something to do with my time as a good-fielding, light-hitting second baseman for Chopticon High back in the days when double-knit uniforms were in fashion.
By now, in a normal year, the local high school and college seasons would be ripening into the playoffs. But 2020 will go down in history as year of the asterisk, thanks to this pernicious pandemic. The only score we’ve been noting lately has been the increasing number of cases.
The major leagues announced this week they’re mulling a truncated season (82 games instead of 162), set up geographically so that travel would be limited and without concern for American or National league designations. That means the Nationals and Orioles might see a lot of each other, which probably bodes better for the reigning World Series champs from D.C. than the Birds from Charm City. Games are planned to be televised, but the stadiums would be empty. Of course, it’s COVID-19 that will have the final say on whether this happens at all.
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, trying hard to get their 13th season underway in the Atlantic League, are on hold indefinitely as well as Regency Furniture Stadium sits idle.
One of the owners of the team, Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, was in Waldorf the day they laid the sod for the Blue Crabs’ ballpark in 2008. He was gracious enough to let me follow him around that day and granted an exclusive interview. Brooks, who played his entire 23-year career with the Orioles and helped them to two World Series titles, turns 83 years old on Monday. If not for the pandemic, you can bet he would’ve turned up at Camden Yards or at Regency to wave to the crowd.
Another baseball milestone was the death last week of former pitcher Mary Pratt at the age of 101 in Massachusetts. She was the last surviving member of the 1943 Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, lovingly recalled in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”
There’s a local connection there, too. Standing in as a baseball double for one of the actresses in the movie was Julie Croteau, who in 1989 had become the first woman to play NCAA baseball when she walked on as a freshman lefty first baseman at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. I was there for that first game, and covered it for this newspaper. In the film, Croteau had a brief speaking part. When the young women finished their tryouts at Wrigley Field, checking out the cut lists to see who made the four teams, Croteau runs her finger down the board and shouts, “Yeah!”
Hey. It’s one word more than most of us will ever utter on film.
So hang in there, baseball fans. Here’s hoping there will be enough summer left after the coronavirus cloud lifts for some more dances with the grand old game.