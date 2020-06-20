Coronavirus cases at 1,304 in Charles County; 84 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County remained at 1,304 this morning, with 84 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Saturday's number was an increase from 1,294 on Friday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 84 on Friday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Saturday at 63,956, with 2,923 deaths from the disease. That was up from 63,548 cases on Friday and 2,901 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 644 on Saturday compared to 648 Friday, the 24th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Saturday at 393 cases and 22 deaths so far, compared to 389 cases and 22 deaths on Friday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 597 cases and 44 deaths, compared to 599 cases and 44 confirmed deaths in Friday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,804 cases and 634 deaths as of Saturday morning, compared to 17,709 on Friday, with 629 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL