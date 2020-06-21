Coronavirus cases at 1,313 in Charles County; 84 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County remained at 1,313 this morning, with 84 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Sunday's number was an increase from 1,304 on Saturday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 84 on Saturday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Sunday at 64,306, with 2,937 deaths from the disease. That was up from 63,956 cases on Saturday and 2,923 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 608 on Sunday compared to 644 Saturday, the 25th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Sunday at 394 cases and 22 deaths so far, compared to 393 cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 602 cases and 45 deaths, compared to 597 cases and 44 confirmed deaths in Saturday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,874 cases and 635 deaths as of Sunday morning, compared to 17,804 on Saturday, with 634 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL