Coronavirus cases at 1,328 in Charles County; 84 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County remained at 1,328 this morning, with 84 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Monday's number was an increase from 1,313 on Sunday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 84 on Sunday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Monday at 64,603, with 2,945 deaths from the disease. That was up from 64,306 cases on Sunday and 2,937 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 602 on Monday compared to 608 Sunday, the 26th day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Monday at 397 cases and 22 deaths so far, compared to 394 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 599 cases and 46 deaths, compared to 602 cases and 45 confirmed deaths in Sunday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,935 cases and 637 deaths as of Monday morning, compared to 17,874 on Sunday, with 635 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL