Coronavirus cases hit 164 in Charles County

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 164 this morning, with two deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Wednesday's number was up from 136 on Tuesday. The number of deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was already at two.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 5,529, with 124 deaths from the disease. That was up from 4,371 cases the day before and 103 deaths.
Around Souther Maryland, Calvert County stood at 56 cases and two deaths so far, compared to 41 the day before with just one death, while St. Mary's County checked in with 62 cases, compared to 46 the day before, and no deaths so far.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 1,310 cases and 32 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 1,020 the day before, with 26 deaths up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL