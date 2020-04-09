Coronavirus cases hit 180 in Charles County; 3 deaths so far

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Charles County hit 180 this morning, with three deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Thursday's number was up from 164 on Tuesday. The number of deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at two on Wednesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Thursday at 5,529, with 124 deaths from the disease. That was up from 6,185 cases the day before and 138 deaths.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood at 66 cases and one death so far, compared to 56 cases the day before, while St. Mary's County checked in with 65 cases, compared to 62 the day before, and no deaths so far.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 1,476 cases and 35 deaths as of Thursday morning, compared to 1,310 the day before, with 32 deaths up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL