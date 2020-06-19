Coronavirus cases remained at 1,294 in Charles County; 84 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County remained at 1,294 this morning, with 84 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Friday's number was the same, 1,294, on Thursday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was reported as 84 on Thursday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Friday at 63,548, with 2,901 deaths from the disease. That was up from 63,229 cases on Thursday and 2,886 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 648 on Friday compared to 660 Thursday, the 23rd day of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Friday at 389 cases and 22 deaths so far, compared to 385 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 599 cases and 44 deaths, compared to 595 cases and 44 confirmed deaths in Thursday's reporting.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 17,709 cases and 629 deaths as of Friday morning, compared to 17,666 on Thursday, with 624 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL