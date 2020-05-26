Coronavirus cases rise to 1,001 in Charles County; 68 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,001 this morning, with 68 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 45 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Tuesday's number was up from 997 on Monday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 67 on Monday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Tuesday at 47,687, with 2,217 deaths from the disease. That was up from 47,152 cases on Monday and 2,187 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,315 on Tuesday compared to 1,279 on Monday, the first increase in 10 days.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Tuesday at 308 cases and 14 deaths so far, compared to 307 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 400 cases and 15 deaths, compared to 395 cases and 15 confirmed deaths on Monday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 13,819 cases and 484 deaths as of Tuesday morning, compared to 13,726 on Monday, with 475 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL