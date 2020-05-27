Coronavirus cases rise to 1,008 in Charles County; 70 deaths so far

The total number of people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Charles County hit 1,008 this morning, with 70 total deaths reported so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health. At least 46 who have died did so in nursing homes and care facilities in the county, according to previously reported data. Facilities that no longer have active COVID-19 cases are removed from the MDH website.
Wednesday's number was up from 1,001 on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, since the pandemic began was at 68 on Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases stood Wednesday at 48,423, with 2,270 deaths from the disease. That was up from 47,687 cases on Tuesday and 2,217 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations — a key metric informing reopening decisions — reported to MDH stood at 1,338 on Wednesday compared to 1,315 on Tuesday, the second straight day of increases after a 10-day streak of decline.
Around Southern Maryland, Calvert County stood Wednesday at 314 cases and 16 deaths so far, compared to 308 cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday, while St. Mary's County checked in with 400 cases and 16 deaths, compared to 400 cases and 15 confirmed deaths on Tuesday.
Prince George's County, meanwhile, had 14,100 cases and 496 deaths as of Wednesday morning, compared to 13,819 on Tuesday, with 484 deaths attributed to the virus up to that time.
DARWIN WEIGEL